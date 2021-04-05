2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen India is all set to launch the 2021 Tiguan facelift in the coming months. The German carmaker has already promised to introduce four models in the Indian market under its SUVW strategy, including the much-awaited Tiguan. The facelifted avatar of the 5-seater SUV was recently revealed. Now, the SUV has been listed on the brand's website ahead of its official India launch. Compared to the predecessor, the updated Tiguan will sport subtle cosmetic changes and features upgrades along with a new 2.0-litre TSI petrol mill.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will get a 2.0-litre engine under its hood.

Like the previous model, the 2021 Tiguan facelift will be underpinned by the same MQB platform and will be locally assembled. The SUV has received minor cosmetic changes while the overall silhouette and dimensions will remain intact. It sports a slightly tweaked grille with LED Matrix headlights and LED DRLs giving a sleeker look upfront. Moreover, the front bumper has been revamped housing a triangular shaped fog lamp. The rear section gets slimmer taillights to enhance the overall appeal of the SUV.

On the inside, the overall design and layout of the cabin remain unchanged. It comes equipped with VW virtual cockpit, Vienna leather seats, 30 shades ambient lighting, illuminated scuff plates, expansive panoramic sunroof, illuminated gear knob, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, flat-bottom steering wheel with multi-functions, driver-side electric seat with memory function, three-zone climate control, and much more. As for safety, the SUV is loaded with 6-airbags, driver alert system, ABS, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESP, ASR, EDL, auto hold, hill start assist, hill descent control and more.

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan gets Vienna leather premium seats, ambient lighting, scuff plates and more

Unlike its predecessor, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift will be a petrol-only model. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which will be mated to the seven-speed DSG automatic. It will be tuned to develop 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, and will be coupled with the 4Motion all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

