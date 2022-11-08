2023 Audi Q8 e-tron Revealed; India Launch Next Year

It was in 2018 that Audi took the wraps off its first ever electric car, the Audi e-Tron! Since then, the company has sold over 150,000 units of the e-Tron SUV globally! For 2023, Audi has decided to update and re-brand the e-Tron, to Audi Q8 e-tron! Yes, you heard it right, the e-tron will now be called the Q8 e-tron and it gets a whole lot of updates. Think of it as a brand-new car, actually!

(The 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron gets significant updates to the front end)

Audi will offer the electric SUV in three variants – the Q8 e-tron, the SQ8 e-tron and the Q8 e-tron Sportback. Currently, Audi has 8 fully electric cars in its portfolio and by 2026, it will have over 20 EVs. And 2026 onwards, Audi will launch only fully electric models globally.

(What you see here, is the Sportback variant of the Audi Q8 e-tron)

Like we said earlier, the new Q8 e-tron is almost a new car in its own right! The front end is very, very different from the e-tron of the old, with a swankier, two-tone trapezoidal grille, with black 2D Audi badging. The front bumper is completely new too and the headlights get a subtle redesign as well. The rear is more or less similar to the outgoing model and the silhouette stays the same as well. The B pillars have ‘Audi’ lettering, to distinguish the car from the older model. Overall, the car does have renewed appeal, thanks to the extensive updates to the face.

(The drag co-efficient of the Audi e-tron Sportback is just 0.24)

The redesign up front has also led to a reduction in drag co-efficient of the Q8 e-tron models, from 0.26 to 0.24 for the Sportback variant and 0.28 to 0.27 for the regular variant.

DIMENSIONS

Length 4,915 mm Width 1,937 mm Height 1,633 mm (1,691 mm for Sportback) Wheelbase 2,928 mm Bootspace 569 litres (SUV) and 528 litres (Sportback) Frunk 62 litres

The Q8 e-tron continues to get generous dimensions, offering enough room and comfort for passengers. The SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron though, are each two millimetres lower and 39 millimetres wider than the SUV model.

(This is the top-spec Audi SQ8 e-tron. It gets the most powerful motor)

In terms of performance, the Q8 e-tron range gets three drivetrain options – the 50, the 55 and the top-spec SQ8 range. The maximum range is offered on the ‘55’ models, with the SUV getting a range of 582 kilometres and the Sportback getting a range of 600 kilometres. The most powerful model of course, will be the ‘S’ range, with a massive 973 newton metres of peak torque.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Tech Specs Q8 50 e-tron Q8 55 e-tron SQ8 e-tron Power 250 kW (Boost mode) 300 kW (Boost mode) 370 kW Torque 664 Nm 664 Nm 973 Nm Range 491 km (SUV) & 505 km (Sportback) 582 km (SUV) & 600 km (Sportback) 494 km (SUV) & 513 km (Sportback)

The new Q8 e-tron will also be fitted with air-spring suspension, a re-calibrated steering and re-tuned chassis control systems, making the car even more dynamic in terms of ride and handling, or so Audi claims.

(The interior design stays largely the same as before)

The interior design and the features stay the same as before! There will a large panoramic sunroof, optional 4-zone climate control, air quality package and a variety of upholstery to choose from. Audi says that there are various components in the new Q8 e-tron, which have been made from recycled materials, used textiles and residue fibre. Then of course, the cabin will continue to get the two high-resolution displays, MMI touch response system, virtual cockpit, integrated Wi-Fi and Audi Connect platform as well.

(There are two battery options to choose from, on the new Audi Q8 e-tron range)

The Q8 e-tron range now gets two battery options to choose from. There’s a 95 gross kWh unit on the Q8 50 e-tron models and a 114 gross kWh unit on the Q8 55 e-tron models. The batteries can be charged from nought to 80 per cent in 31 minutes, offering a range of up to 420 km, from a fast-charger. The cars can be charged fully in 9 hours from a 11 kW charger, while the bigger battery needs a little less than 12 hours to charge, from a regular AC socket.

(The EV will make its European debut in February 2023)

The European market debut of the new Audi Q8 e-tron will happen in February 2023, with the India launch expected to be a few months later, probably in the second half of the next year. It will go up against the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Jaguar I-Pace in India. Prices for the current range of Audi e-tron in India start at Rs. 1.01 crore for the standard e-tron and go up to Rs. 1.19 crore for the e-tron Sportback. Expect a premium of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh on the current prices, on the 2023 Audi Q8 e-tron range, when it is launched in India.