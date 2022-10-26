  • Home
2023 Honda Accord Teased Ahead Of Debut

The new-gen Honda Accord will make its debut in November and the teaser images give us an idea of what to expect in terms of design and features.
Highlights
  • The 2023 Honda Accord is expected to look much sharper.
  • The design language resonates with the latest Honda Civic.
  • The model will make its global debut in November.

Honda has released the first teaser of the 11th generation Honda Accord, and its design echoes quite well with the current-gen Civic. Honda also has some big plans for the new Accord as the teaser reads, "the new Accord brings excitement back to the midsize sedan segment." Now under the hood, it will continue with the hybrid powertrain but the Japanese brand claims that it will be a more responsive and fun-to-drive hybrid powertrain. The model will make its debut in November which is when all the details will be revealed.

The taillights of the new Accord stretch almost till the Honda logo.

The images reveal a chiselled front end and a sporty looking rear, giving us an idea of its angular design language. The hexagonal grille of the 2023 Honda Accord boasts sharp outlines and is flanked with LED headlights with daytime running lights (DRL) eyebrows. At the back, it appears even edgier. The taillights stretch almost till the Honda logo and it has that classic executive sedan appeal.

The Honda Accord will get a new 12.3-inch infotainment scree.

On the inside, it will feature a new 12.3-inch infotainment screen which is the largest Honda has ever made. It sits on top of the dashboard and has a rectangular shape. The screen layout looks similar to what's on the latest Civic, albeit it has fewer physical buttons. The only control on the system is a knob below the display which is likely for volume adjustment.

On the powertrain front, Honda is still tight-lipped. That said, we expect the model to continue with the petrol turbo and hybrid powertrain options even in its 11th generation.

