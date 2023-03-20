  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 And Z H2 SE Launched In India; Prices Begin at Rs. 23 Lakh

2023 Kawasaki Z H2 And Z H2 SE Launched In India; Prices Begin at Rs. 23 Lakh

Kawasaki launches supercharged Z flagship MY23 Z H2 and Z H2 SE at starting price 23.02 lakh and 27.22 lakh (ex-showroom)
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
20-Mar-23 01:35 PM IST
Z H2.jpg
Highlights
  • Both the streetfighters are available in a single colour option ‘Metallic matte graphene steel Gray’
  • The Z H2 SE variant gets more features
  • Both variants get the same 998 cc engine, which delivers 197 bhp at 11,000 rpm

Kawasaki Motors India has announced the launch of its flagship supercharged naked the MY23 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE in India. The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 is priced at Rs. 23.02 Lakh, while the Z H2 SE is priced at Rs 27.22 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, India. Both the street-fighters will be available in a single ‘metallic matte graphene steel gray’ colour scheme which is notably the only major change. Both the street-fighters retain their original features. 

The styling of the Z series flagship was shaped according to SUGOMI and minimalist design concept.

 

The mechanical specifications on the 2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE include, 998 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which delivers 197 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. Additionally, they are equipped with top-of-the-line hardware, such as Brembo M4.32 front brake callipers for the Z H2 and Brembo Stylema front brake callipers for the Z H2 SE.

 

The styling of the Z series flagship was shaped according to the SUGOMI and minimalist design concept. Additionally, both variants pack features such as electronic cruise control, power modes, integrated riding modes, full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display, bi-directional quick-shifter, ABS, and traction control system. 

 

The two variants are distinguished through their respective hardware. The standard model, for example, comes with Showa SFF-BP (separate function fork - big piston) front forks and a Showa rear mono-shock. Both front and rear suspension are adjustable for compression, rebound damping, and preload. The SE variant, on the other hand, uses Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension with Showa’s Skyhook Technology. 

The Z H2 and Z H2 SE models are among the few motorcycles that feature the iconic 'Kawasaki-River mark'

 

For this year, there are no changes to the appearance of either motorcycle. The twin LED headlamps, steel trellis frame, and aluminium swingarm have been retained. The Z H2 and Z H2 SE models are among the few motorcycles that feature the iconic 'Kawasaki-River mark', along with the full-faired Ninja H2 and Ninja H2R. The supercharged naked bikes are now available for bookings at dealerships. Interestingly, the Z H2 and Z H2 SE are built to order. Customers needs to make full payment while booking the motorcycle.

 

 

Related Articles
Kawasaki Z H2 Supercharged Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
Kawasaki Z H2 Supercharged Motorcycle Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut
3 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire VDI
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2015 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire VDI
  • 37,123 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
5.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹11,198
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Ford
Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium
  • 25,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
32.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹71,669
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI
2013 Audi
A4 2.0 TDI
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.5
10
12.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Kawasaki Bikes

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line