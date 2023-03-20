2023 Kawasaki Z H2 And Z H2 SE Launched In India; Prices Begin at Rs. 23 Lakh

Kawasaki Motors India has announced the launch of its flagship supercharged naked the MY23 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE in India. The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 is priced at Rs. 23.02 Lakh, while the Z H2 SE is priced at Rs 27.22 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, India. Both the street-fighters will be available in a single ‘metallic matte graphene steel gray’ colour scheme which is notably the only major change. Both the street-fighters retain their original features.

The mechanical specifications on the 2023 Z H2 and Z H2 SE include, 998 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which delivers 197 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm. Additionally, they are equipped with top-of-the-line hardware, such as Brembo M4.32 front brake callipers for the Z H2 and Brembo Stylema front brake callipers for the Z H2 SE.

The styling of the Z series flagship was shaped according to the SUGOMI and minimalist design concept. Additionally, both variants pack features such as electronic cruise control, power modes, integrated riding modes, full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display, bi-directional quick-shifter, ABS, and traction control system.

The two variants are distinguished through their respective hardware. The standard model, for example, comes with Showa SFF-BP (separate function fork - big piston) front forks and a Showa rear mono-shock. Both front and rear suspension are adjustable for compression, rebound damping, and preload. The SE variant, on the other hand, uses Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension with Showa’s Skyhook Technology.

For this year, there are no changes to the appearance of either motorcycle. The twin LED headlamps, steel trellis frame, and aluminium swingarm have been retained. The Z H2 and Z H2 SE models are among the few motorcycles that feature the iconic 'Kawasaki-River mark', along with the full-faired Ninja H2 and Ninja H2R. The supercharged naked bikes are now available for bookings at dealerships. Interestingly, the Z H2 and Z H2 SE are built to order. Customers needs to make full payment while booking the motorcycle.