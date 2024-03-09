Login

2024 MG ZS EV: Variants Explained

MG has added a new variant for its ZS EV named the Excite Pro, which sits between the base and second range-topping grades.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on March 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The new Excite Pro grade is equipped with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof
  • Excite Pro is positioned as a mid-variant
  • The MG ZS EV is currently available in four variants

MG Motor India has updated its electric vehicle range for the 2024 model year by introducing new variants and a handful of feature additions to keep pace with its competition in its respective segment. With this, the MG ZS EV has gained a new variant named Excite Pro, carrying a sticker price of Rs 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom). One of the standout features of the Excite Pro variant is that it gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which makes the ZS EV the first electric vehicle under Rs. 20 lakh to be equipped with this feature. 

 

Also Read: MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched

 

The ZS EV is currently available in four variants. 

 

The MG ZS EV is currently available in four variants: Executive, Excite Pro, Excite Plus, and the range-topping Essence grade. Let us look at all the features on offer, variant-wise.

 

MG ZS EV: Executive (Rs 18.98 lakh ex-showroom) 

 

The entry-level variant gets a 3.3 kW portable charging cable as standard, while the 3.3 kW AC home charging box and 7.4 kW AC fast charger are offered as optional. 

 

Full LED Headlamps with LED DRLs
LED Taillamps
Follow Me Home Headlamps
R17 Alloy Wheels
Chrome Finish On Window Beltline
Chrome with Body Colour Outside Handle
Body-coloured Bumper
Rear spoiler 
Body Coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators
Shark Fin Antenna
Fabric seats
Leather Layered Dashboard
Rear 60:40 Split Seats
7.0-inch digital instrument cluster
i-smart with connected car features
Rear Centre Armrest with Storage
Push Button Start/Stop with Smart Entry
Electronic Gear Shift Knob  
Driving Modes: Eco, Sport & Normal
Cruise Control 
Auto AC and Rear AC Vents
PM 2.5 Filter
Auto Headlamps
Rain Sensing Front Wipe
Power Adjustable ORVM
Remote Central Locking
10.11-inch touchscreen infotainment 
Wired Android Auto and Apple Car play 
2 speakers and 2 tweeters 
6 Airbags (Dual Front, Side, Curtain)
Reverse Parking Camera
Electronic Stability Control
ABS + EBD + Brake Assist
Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
Hill Climb Assist
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold 
TPMS
Front and Rear Disc Brakes
RearWiper with Defogger
SpeedWarning Alert
ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor 
Engine Immobilizer 
Anti-theft Alarm
3-Point Seatbelt For All Passengers

 

MG ZS EV: Excite Pro ( Rs 19.98 lakh ex-showroom)

 

The new Excite Pro variant is also available with a 3.3 kW portable charging cable as standard, but can also be had with the optional home charging box and fast charging. 
 

(In addition to the features of the entry-level Executive variant)

Tomahawk Hub design wheel cover
Silver Finish Roof Rails 
Driver & Co-Driver Vanity Mirror
Parcel Shelf
Luggage Net
Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay
4 speakers and 2 tweeters 

 

Also Read: 2024 MG Comet EV: Variants Explained

 

 

MG ZS 3V: Exclusive Plus (Rs 23.98 lakh ex-showroom) 

 

This derivative of the ZS EV is offered with a 3.3 kW portable charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC fast charger as standard. 

 

(In addition to the features offered in the new Excite Pro variant) 
 

Dual Tone Ivory interior theme 
6-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat
Wireless Phone Charging
Power Foldable ORVM with auto-fold
Rear Seat Middle Headrest
360-degree Around View Camer
Heated ORVM
RDA - Blind Spot Detection System (BSD)
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Lane Change Assist (LCA)

 

MG ZS EV: Essence (Rs 24.98 lakh ex-showroom) 

 

(In addition to the features offered in Exclusive Plus grade)

 

Level 2 ADAS - Features mentioned below 
Additional Cruise Functions
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
Lane Functions
Forward Collision Prevention Functions
Speed Assist
