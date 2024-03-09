2024 MG ZS EV: Variants Explained

MG Motor India has updated its electric vehicle range for the 2024 model year by introducing new variants and a handful of feature additions to keep pace with its competition in its respective segment. With this, the MG ZS EV has gained a new variant named Excite Pro, carrying a sticker price of Rs 19.98 lakh (ex-showroom). One of the standout features of the Excite Pro variant is that it gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which makes the ZS EV the first electric vehicle under Rs. 20 lakh to be equipped with this feature.

The ZS EV is currently available in four variants.

The MG ZS EV is currently available in four variants: Executive, Excite Pro, Excite Plus, and the range-topping Essence grade. Let us look at all the features on offer, variant-wise.

MG ZS EV: Executive (Rs 18.98 lakh ex-showroom)

The entry-level variant gets a 3.3 kW portable charging cable as standard, while the 3.3 kW AC home charging box and 7.4 kW AC fast charger are offered as optional.

Full LED Headlamps with LED DRLs LED Taillamps Follow Me Home Headlamps R17 Alloy Wheels Chrome Finish On Window Beltline Chrome with Body Colour Outside Handle Body-coloured Bumper Rear spoiler Body Coloured ORVMs with Turn Indicators Shark Fin Antenna Fabric seats Leather Layered Dashboard Rear 60:40 Split Seats 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster i-smart with connected car features Rear Centre Armrest with Storage Push Button Start/Stop with Smart Entry Electronic Gear Shift Knob Driving Modes: Eco, Sport & Normal Cruise Control Auto AC and Rear AC Vents PM 2.5 Filter Auto Headlamps Rain Sensing Front Wipe Power Adjustable ORVM Remote Central Locking 10.11-inch touchscreen infotainment Wired Android Auto and Apple Car play 2 speakers and 2 tweeters 6 Airbags (Dual Front, Side, Curtain) Reverse Parking Camera Electronic Stability Control ABS + EBD + Brake Assist Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) Hill Climb Assist Hill Descent Control (HDC) Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold TPMS Front and Rear Disc Brakes RearWiper with Defogger SpeedWarning Alert ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft Alarm 3-Point Seatbelt For All Passengers

MG ZS EV: Excite Pro ( Rs 19.98 lakh ex-showroom)

The new Excite Pro variant is also available with a 3.3 kW portable charging cable as standard, but can also be had with the optional home charging box and fast charging.



(In addition to the features of the entry-level Executive variant)

Tomahawk Hub design wheel cover Silver Finish Roof Rails Driver & Co-Driver Vanity Mirror Parcel Shelf Luggage Net Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof Wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay 4 speakers and 2 tweeters

MG ZS 3V: Exclusive Plus (Rs 23.98 lakh ex-showroom)

This derivative of the ZS EV is offered with a 3.3 kW portable charging cable and a 7.4 kW AC fast charger as standard.

(In addition to the features offered in the new Excite Pro variant)



Dual Tone Ivory interior theme 6-way Power Adjustable Driver Seat Wireless Phone Charging Power Foldable ORVM with auto-fold Rear Seat Middle Headrest 360-degree Around View Camer Heated ORVM RDA - Blind Spot Detection System (BSD) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Lane Change Assist (LCA)

MG ZS EV: Essence (Rs 24.98 lakh ex-showroom)

(In addition to the features offered in Exclusive Plus grade)