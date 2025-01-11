2025 Tata Tigor: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Alongside updating the Tiago hatchback for model year 2025, Tata Motors has also refreshed the Tigor subcompact sedan for this year. The 2025 Tigor is offered in new exterior colours, gets a revised variant lineup, and now also packs additional tech inside the cabin. Under the hood, the Tigor remains the same and continues with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine and its iCNG derivative.
The variant nomenclatures of the Tigor are nearly identical to the Tiago hatchback. It is available in five main trim levels: XM, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ+ Lux. Let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with their prices, variant-wise. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.)
2025 Tata Tigor: XM
Petrol price: Rs 6 lakh
The XM base variant misses out on the iCNG option
|Front dual airbags
|ABS with EBD
|3 Point ELR seat belts with reminder (All Seats)
|ISOFIX
|Rear parking sensors
|Manual HVAC
|Fabric seats
|Fully digital instrument cluster
|Illuminated dlat bottom steering wheel
|Front power windows
|Tilt steering
|14-inch steel wheels
|Boot lip spoiler
|Front adjustable headrest
2025 Tata Tigor: XT
Petrol price: Rs 6.70 lakh (MT) Rs 7.25 lakh (AMT)
iCNG price: Rs 7.70 lakh (MT)
Features over the base XM variant
|3.5-inch Infotainment system by Harman
|4 speakers
|Steering mounted controls
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Central locking
|All 4 power windows
|14-inch dual-tone full wheel cover
|Rear defogger
|Day/Night IRVM
|Body coloured door handles
|USB Type-A port
|Follow Me Home headlamps
|External antenna
2025 Tata Tigor: XZ
Petrol price: Rs 7.30 lakh (MT) Rs 7.85 lakh (AMT)
iCNG price: Rs 8.30 lakh (MT Rs 8.85 lakh (AMT)
Features over the base XT variant
|10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman
|Reverse parking camera
|2 tweeters
|Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity
|LED Headlamps with LED DRLs
|Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
|Hill Hold Control (HHC)
|Front armrest
|Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
|15-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels (Petrol only)
|14-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels (CNG only)
|Rear centre armrest with cupholders
|One shot down driver side windows
2025 Tata Tigor: XZ Plus
Petrol price: Rs 7.90 lakh (MT) Rs 8.45 lakh (AMT)
iCNG price: Rs 8.90 lakh (MT) Rs 9.45 lakh (AMT)
Features over the XZ variant
|10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman
|HD reverse parking camera
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity
|Push button start /stop button
|Fully automatic temperature control
|Front fog lamps
|Automatic headlamps
|Rain sensing wipers
|Autofold ORVMs
|Cruise control (Petrol Only)
|Advanced digital instrument cluster
|4 Tweeters
|Front Type-C charging port
|Shark fin antenna
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|Cooled glove Box
|Chrome-lined door handles
|Vanity mirror
|Magazine pockets
2025 Tata Tigor: XZ Plus Lux
Petrol price: Rs 8.50 lakh (MT)
iCNG price: Rs 9.50 lakh (MT)
Features over the XZ Plus variant
|360-degree cameras
|15-inch Dual-tone alloy wheels (Petrol only)
|Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|Rear Type-A and -C charging ports
