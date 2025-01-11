2025 Tata Tigor: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Alongside updating the Tiago hatchback for model year 2025, Tata Motors has also refreshed the Tigor subcompact sedan for this year. The 2025 Tigor is offered in new exterior colours, gets a revised variant lineup, and now also packs additional tech inside the cabin. Under the hood, the Tigor remains the same and continues with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine and its iCNG derivative.

The variant nomenclatures of the Tigor are nearly identical to the Tiago hatchback. It is available in five main trim levels: XM, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ+ Lux. Let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with their prices, variant-wise. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.)



2025 Tata Tigor: XM

Petrol price: Rs 6 lakh



The XM base variant misses out on the iCNG option

Front dual airbags ABS with EBD 3 Point ELR seat belts with reminder (All Seats) ISOFIX Rear parking sensors Manual HVAC Fabric seats Fully digital instrument cluster Illuminated dlat bottom steering wheel Front power windows Tilt steering 14-inch steel wheels Boot lip spoiler Front adjustable headrest

2025 Tata Tigor: XT

Petrol price: Rs 6.70 lakh (MT) Rs 7.25 lakh (AMT)

iCNG price: Rs 7.70 lakh (MT)



Features over the base XM variant



3.5-inch Infotainment system by Harman 4 speakers Steering mounted controls Height adjustable driver seat Central locking All 4 power windows 14-inch dual-tone full wheel cover Rear defogger Day/Night IRVM Body coloured door handles USB Type-A port Follow Me Home headlamps External antenna

2025 Tata Tigor: XZ

Petrol price: Rs 7.30 lakh (MT) Rs 7.85 lakh (AMT)

iCNG price: Rs 8.30 lakh (MT Rs 8.85 lakh (AMT)

Features over the base XT variant



10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman Reverse parking camera 2 tweeters Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity LED Headlamps with LED DRLs Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Hill Hold Control (HHC) Front armrest Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators 15-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels (Petrol only) 14-inch dual-tone hyperstyle wheels (CNG only) Rear centre armrest with cupholders One shot down driver side windows

2025 Tata Tigor: XZ Plus

Petrol price: Rs 7.90 lakh (MT) Rs 8.45 lakh (AMT)

iCNG price: Rs 8.90 lakh (MT) Rs 9.45 lakh (AMT)



Features over the XZ variant

10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman HD reverse parking camera Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity Push button start /stop button Fully automatic temperature control Front fog lamps Automatic headlamps Rain sensing wipers Autofold ORVMs Cruise control (Petrol Only) Advanced digital instrument cluster 4 Tweeters Front Type-C charging port Shark fin antenna Leather-wrapped steering wheel Cooled glove Box Chrome-lined door handles Vanity mirror Magazine pockets

2025 Tata Tigor: XZ Plus Lux

Petrol price: Rs 8.50 lakh (MT)

iCNG price: Rs 9.50 lakh (MT)



Features over the XZ Plus variant



360-degree cameras 15-inch Dual-tone alloy wheels (Petrol only) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Rear Type-A and -C charging ports



