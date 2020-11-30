Actor Kunal Khemu Brings Home The BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Tourer

The BMW R 1250 GS is one of the best adventure tourers on sale that motorcyclists dream of having one in the garage, and fulfilling his dream to do so is actor Kunal Khemu. The Indian movie star recently took delivery of his new BMW R 1250 GS in Mumbai. Prices for the bike start at ₹ 20.45 lakh for the standard version, while the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is priced at ₹ 22.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The actor is an avid motorcyclist and has owned a number of performance motorcycles in the past. He also took to social media on Sunday to share images and videos from the first ride on the adventure tourer.

In an Instagram post, Khemu shared, "Well what do I say.. it was love at first Ride. It was always on my wish list and finally I have it. So looking forward to many many rides on this Beauty #r1250gs #bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad_in"

The BMW R 1250 GS is the brand's flagship ADV and was launched in India last year. The bike is high on power and tech sporting a larger 1254 cc (as opposed to the 1170 cc on the R 1200 GS) twin-cylinder engine with ShiftCam technology or variable timing that allows for more even spread of torque across the rev range. The Boxer engine develops 134 bhp at 7750 rpm and 143 Nm of peak torque at 6250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The BMW R 1250 GS also gets a multi-functional instrument panel with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, revised LED headlamps and LED DRLs that form a new pattern. The bike gets a semi-active electronic suspension with automatic load compensation, while there will be a Sports suspension package on offer too.

The BMW R 1250 GS and the R 1250 GS Adventure also come with Automatic Stability Control (ASC) and Hill Start Control as standard. The options list is extensive and includes headed grips, keyless ride, RDC tyre pressure control, cruise control, centre stand and more. The Dynamic Package adds pro riding modes including ABS Pro, HSC Pro, DTC and DBC support, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Daytime Riding Light, LED turn indicators and more. BMW Motorrad also offers a number of touring accessories with the the R 1250 GS range.

It's not clear if the new BMW R 1250 GS replaces any of Kunal Khemu's existing motorcycles. The Malang actor previously owned the Ducati Scrambler and the Harley-Davidson Sportster. The ADV is certainly a big upgrade.

On the work front, Khemu will be seen in the sequel to the 2013 Zombie comedy Go Goa Gone, while he has Golmaal 5 lined up as well. He will also be producing a movie with wife Soha Ali Khan based on the life of lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

