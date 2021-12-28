  • Home
  • News
  • Actor Sooraj Pancholi Gifts Himself A Ducati Streetfighter V4 S For Christmas

Actor Sooraj Pancholi Gifts Himself A Ducati Streetfighter V4 S For Christmas

The model bought by Sooraj Pancholi is the top-end Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, which comes with a special matte black paint job called the Dark Stealth, and is priced upwards of Rs. 26 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
28-Dec-21 09:34 PM IST
Actor Sooraj Pancholi Gifts Himself A Ducati Streetfighter V4 S For Christmas banner
Highlights
  • Sooraj Pancholi has bought the Streetfighter V4 S in Dark Stealth colour
  • This Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is priced upwards of Rs. 26 lakh (on-road)
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 1,103 cc, V4 engine that makes 205 bhp

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, of the movie Hero and Satellite Shankar fame, has recently added gifted himself a Ducati Streetfighter V4 S for Christmas. The actor posted the photo of his latest prized possession on social media with a caption that says - "The best Christmas ever! StreetfighterV4 S. An absolute beast! Thank you soo much Ducati India I'm in love !!!" The model bought by Pancholi is the top-end Streetfighter V4 S, which comes with a special matte black paint job called the Dark Stealth, and is priced upwards of Rs. 26 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is essentially the naked version of the Italian marque's flagship supersport - the Panigale V4. Ducati's flagship naked bike was launched in India in May 2021, and currently, it is offered in two variants - Streetfighter V4, and Streetfighter V4 S. However, the company has also unveiled an entry-lever Streetfighter V2 and the top-of-the-line Streetfighter V4 SP, which are expected to arrive soon.

Also Read: 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Unveiled

The bike sports an aggressive design, with bi-plane wings, possibly the first time being featured in the global naked motorcycle segment. It's powered by a 1,103 cc, V4 engine that makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 122 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Ducati also gives you the option of going for the full Akrapovic performance exhaust, which lowers the weight by 6 kg and increases the power to 218 bhp and 130 Nm. Right now, it is unclear if Pancholi has opted for that option or not.

Also Read: 2022 Ducati Streetfighter V2 Unveiled

nrv5ftlo

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is powered by a 1,103 cc, V4 engine that makes 205 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque

The Streetfighter V4 also gets a 5-inch full-TFT high-resolution colour screen and can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). DMS is available as a Ducati Performance plug-and-play accessory. The electronics package also includes a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) along with cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, bi-directional quick-shifter, engine brake control and electronic suspension.

Sooraj Pancholi was last seen in the movie called Time to Dance, which was released in March 2021. The actor will be next seen in the biographical drama Hawa Singh, which is based on Indian heavyweight boxer Honorary Captain Hawa Singh Sheoran.
Related Articles
Actor Shahid Kapoor Brings Home The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Actor Shahid Kapoor Brings Home The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
1 month ago
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
3 months ago
2022 Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard Teased For India, Launch Soon
2022 Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard Teased For India, Launch Soon
3 months ago
Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro Launched In India, Priced at Rs. 12.89 Lakh
Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro Launched In India, Priced at Rs. 12.89 Lakh
7 months ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
car
Ducati StreetFighter V4
starting @ ₹ 21.04 Lakh
0
8.2
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Ducati Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?