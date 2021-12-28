Actor Sooraj Pancholi Gifts Himself A Ducati Streetfighter V4 S For Christmas

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, of the movie Hero and Satellite Shankar fame, has recently added gifted himself a Ducati Streetfighter V4 S for Christmas. The actor posted the photo of his latest prized possession on social media with a caption that says - "The best Christmas ever! StreetfighterV4 S. An absolute beast! Thank you soo much Ducati India I'm in love !!!" The model bought by Pancholi is the top-end Streetfighter V4 S, which comes with a special matte black paint job called the Dark Stealth, and is priced upwards of Rs. 26 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is essentially the naked version of the Italian marque's flagship supersport - the Panigale V4. Ducati's flagship naked bike was launched in India in May 2021, and currently, it is offered in two variants - Streetfighter V4, and Streetfighter V4 S. However, the company has also unveiled an entry-lever Streetfighter V2 and the top-of-the-line Streetfighter V4 SP, which are expected to arrive soon.

The bike sports an aggressive design, with bi-plane wings, possibly the first time being featured in the global naked motorcycle segment. It's powered by a 1,103 cc, V4 engine that makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and a peak torque of 122 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Ducati also gives you the option of going for the full Akrapovic performance exhaust, which lowers the weight by 6 kg and increases the power to 218 bhp and 130 Nm. Right now, it is unclear if Pancholi has opted for that option or not.

2021 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is powered by a 1,103 cc, V4 engine that makes 205 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque

The Streetfighter V4 also gets a 5-inch full-TFT high-resolution colour screen and can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS). DMS is available as a Ducati Performance plug-and-play accessory. The electronics package also includes a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) along with cornering ABS, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, bi-directional quick-shifter, engine brake control and electronic suspension.

Sooraj Pancholi was last seen in the movie called Time to Dance, which was released in March 2021. The actor will be next seen in the biographical drama Hawa Singh, which is based on Indian heavyweight boxer Honorary Captain Hawa Singh Sheoran.