All-New BMW CE 04 Bookings Open; India Launch On July 24

The new BMW CE 04, which will be launched on July 24, is expected to become the most expensive electric scooter in India yet.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The BMW CE 04 will be launched in India on July 24
  • It is the first electric offering from BMW Motorrad India
  • The BMW CE 04 comes with claimed range of 130 km

BMW Motorrad India has opened pre-bookings for its first electric two-wheeler – the BMW CE 04 electric scooter. Globally unveiled in July 2021, the electric scooter made its India debut in December 2022 and is now finally ready to go on sale. Slated to be launched on July 24, 2024, the new BMW CE 04 is likely to become the most expensive electric scooter in India yet, with an expected price close to Rs. 10 lakh. This also makes BMW Motorrad the first premium two-wheeler brand to bring an electric offering to India. 

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24

 

BMW CE 04 1

The CE 04 is a maxi-style scooter with a 8.9 kWh battery and a claimed range of 130 km

 

Powered by an 8.9 kWh battery, the BMW CE 04 delivers a range of 130 km on a single charge. The scooter can offer a maximum output of around 41 bhp and a peak torque of 62 Nm, while the top speed is electronically limited to 120 kmph. There are three riding modes with traction control, ABS, a Type-C charging port, and a reverse function. 

 

Also Read: Mini Cooper S, Countryman Electric India Launch On July 24

 

Visually, the CE 04 is a maxi-style scooter with an elongated, low design with a diagonally rising front end, a flat bench-type seat, and sharp bodywork. The scooter is 2285 mm long, 855 mm wide and 1150 mm wide, with a seat height of 780 mm that can be increased to 800 mm with BMW’s optional comfort seat.

 

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter: Top 5 Highlights

 

BMW CE 04

The CE 04 is likely to become the most expensive electric scooter in India with an expected price close to Rs. 10 lakh

 

The BMW CE 04 is built on a steel double-loop frame with a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with directly hinged suspension support at the rear. It rides on 15-inch wheels and features 265 mm discs at both ends for braking. On the feature front, you get full LED lighting, and a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that provides built-in navigation and connectivity, along with performance data, range, and charging time.

# BMW CE 04 electric scooter# BMW CE 04# BMW Motorrad# BMW Motorrad India# CE 04 electric scooter# Electric scooters# two-wheelers# Electric Two Wheelers# Electric Scooters# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
BMW CE 04 Electric

BMW CE 04 Electric

Expected Price : ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jul 24, 2024

