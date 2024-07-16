All-New BMW CE 04 Bookings Open; India Launch On July 24

BMW Motorrad India has opened pre-bookings for its first electric two-wheeler – the BMW CE 04 electric scooter. Globally unveiled in July 2021, the electric scooter made its India debut in December 2022 and is now finally ready to go on sale. Slated to be launched on July 24, 2024, the new BMW CE 04 is likely to become the most expensive electric scooter in India yet, with an expected price close to Rs. 10 lakh. This also makes BMW Motorrad the first premium two-wheeler brand to bring an electric offering to India.

The CE 04 is a maxi-style scooter with a 8.9 kWh battery and a claimed range of 130 km

Powered by an 8.9 kWh battery, the BMW CE 04 delivers a range of 130 km on a single charge. The scooter can offer a maximum output of around 41 bhp and a peak torque of 62 Nm, while the top speed is electronically limited to 120 kmph. There are three riding modes with traction control, ABS, a Type-C charging port, and a reverse function.

Visually, the CE 04 is a maxi-style scooter with an elongated, low design with a diagonally rising front end, a flat bench-type seat, and sharp bodywork. The scooter is 2285 mm long, 855 mm wide and 1150 mm wide, with a seat height of 780 mm that can be increased to 800 mm with BMW’s optional comfort seat.

The CE 04 is likely to become the most expensive electric scooter in India with an expected price close to Rs. 10 lakh

The BMW CE 04 is built on a steel double-loop frame with a single-bridge telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm with directly hinged suspension support at the rear. It rides on 15-inch wheels and features 265 mm discs at both ends for braking. On the feature front, you get full LED lighting, and a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen that provides built-in navigation and connectivity, along with performance data, range, and charging time.