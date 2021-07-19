BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter: Top 5 Highlights
The BMW CE 04 electric scooter will go on sale internationally by 2022. The scooter promises 130 km maximum range, and 120 kmph top speed.
Highlights
- 120 kmph top speed, 130 km range from BMW CE 04 electric scooter
- The BMW CE 04 was showcased in concept form a few years ago
- The BMW CE 04 electric scooter will be offered on sale in 2022
BMW Motorrad's latest electric scooter, the BMW CE 04 was unveiled on July 7, 2021, and it promises 120 kmph top speed with maximum range of 130 km. The CE 04 retains much of the design and features shown in concept form a few years ago. The CE 04 will go on sale in international markets by 2022, and carries forward its futuristic design, state-of-the-art features, promising very good performance and range. Here's a look at the top 5 highlights of the new BMW CE 04 electric scooter.
Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Unveiled In Production Form
Design
Features
Performance & Range
Electronics
Pricing & Availability
Top Festive Picks
Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh
Question Of The Day
Which one out of the two would you go for?