BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter: Top 5 Highlights

BMW Motorrad's latest electric scooter, the BMW CE 04 was unveiled on July 7, 2021, and it promises 120 kmph top speed with maximum range of 130 km. The CE 04 retains much of the design and features shown in concept form a few years ago. The CE 04 will go on sale in international markets by 2022, and carries forward its futuristic design, state-of-the-art features, promising very good performance and range. Here's a look at the top 5 highlights of the new BMW CE 04 electric scooter.

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Unveiled In Production Form

Design

The BMW CE 04 has a futuristic design, and stays true to the Definition CE 04 concept showcased in 2020. The scooter looks futuristic, and long-ish, with a flat, bench-type seat, sharp bodywork, accentuated by creases and complemented by full-LED lighting.

Features

The BMW CE 04 comes with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with built-in navigation and connectivity. The scooter is equipped with storage compartments, on the sides, as well as the front. Also included is a ventilated mobile phone charging compartment with USB-C charging port.

Performance & Range

The CE 04 has a top speed of 120 kmph with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration in just 2.6 seconds. The 8.9 kWh battery is capable of providing 130 km maximum range.

Electronics

The BMW CE 04 has three standard riding modes, Eco, Road and Rain, as well as standard traction control and ABS.

Pricing & Availability