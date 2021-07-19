BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter: Top 5 Highlights

  • Home
The BMW CE 04 electric scooter will go on sale internationally by 2022. The scooter promises 130 km maximum range, and 120 kmph top speed.
authorBy Carandbike Team
19-Jul-21 08:34 PM IST
Highlights
  • 120 kmph top speed, 130 km range from BMW CE 04 electric scooter
  • The BMW CE 04 was showcased in concept form a few years ago
  • The BMW CE 04 electric scooter will be offered on sale in 2022

BMW Motorrad's latest electric scooter, the BMW CE 04 was unveiled on July 7, 2021, and it promises 120 kmph top speed with maximum range of 130 km. The CE 04 retains much of the design and features shown in concept form a few years ago. The CE 04 will go on sale in international markets by 2022, and carries forward its futuristic design, state-of-the-art features, promising very good performance and range. Here's a look at the top 5 highlights of the new BMW CE 04 electric scooter.

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Unveiled In Production Form

Design

kuui1lj4

The BMW CE 04 has a futuristic design, and stays true to the Definition CE 04 concept showcased in 2020. The scooter looks futuristic, and long-ish, with a flat, bench-type seat, sharp bodywork, accentuated by creases and complemented by full-LED lighting.

Features

g8s691ps

The BMW CE 04 comes with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with built-in navigation and connectivity. The scooter is equipped with storage compartments, on the sides, as well as the front. Also included is a ventilated mobile phone charging compartment with USB-C charging port.

Performance & Range

q8kjj4qk

The CE 04 has a top speed of 120 kmph with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration in just 2.6 seconds. The 8.9 kWh battery is capable of providing 130 km maximum range.

Electronics

jn28vrbo

The BMW CE 04 has three standard riding modes, Eco, Road and Rain, as well as standard traction control and ABS.

Pricing & Availability

iihjp3qo

The BMW CE 04 is expected to be offered on sale commercially by 2022, across Europe and select international markets, including the US. So far, there's no word on if BMW Motorrad plans to offer the CE 04 electric scooter on sale in India.

