BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Unveiled In Production Form

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its new electric scooter, the BMW CE 04, and the production model retains much of what was showcased in concept form. The production model BMW CE 04 looks more or less similar to the BMW Definition CE 04 concept which was showcased in 2020. The futuristic design is complemented by full-LED lighting, a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with integrated map navigation and connectivity. The CE 04 has elongated dimensions, with large side panels and a compact front apron, and equipped with storage compartments, on the sides, as well as the front. Also included is a ventilated mobile phone charging compartment with USB-C charging port.

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Spotted On Test

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter has long-ish dimensions with a futuristic design

The new BMW CE 04 has a permanent magnet electric motor mounted in the frame between the battery and the rear wheel. The motor has a rated output of 15 kW (20 bhp), with a maximum output of 31 kW (41 bhp), the BMW CE 04 has a powerful motor and claimed acceleration figures from 0 to 50 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. Maximum speed is claimed at 120 kmph, and the 8.9 kWh battery is capable of providing 130 km maximum range. The CE 04 comes with three standard riding modes, Eco, Rain and Road, and an optional Dynamic mode. The electric scooter comes with standard traction control, and Dynamic Traction Control is part of the optional extras.

Also Read: BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Revealed In Patents

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter has a tubular steel frame, and the electric motor is capable of 120 kmph top speed, with 130 km range

The CE 04's main frame is a tubular steel construction. The front wheel is controlled by a telescopic fork with a slider tube diameter of 35 mm. Rear wheel control consists of a single-sided swing arm, and rear suspension and damping is performed by a directly controlled, fully covered spring strut. The 15-inch wheels are kitted out with generously sized tyres front and rear for better grip and stability. Braking system is standard ABS, with dual discs up front and a single disc at the rear. The ABS Pro system is an optional extra which controls braking on bends, offering increased safety.