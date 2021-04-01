carandbike logo
search

BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Revealed In Patents

Leaked images show that BMW's electric concept scooter, called the BMW Definition CE 04 Concept, may be almost unchanged in production form.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The BMW CE 04 electric scooter was showcased in concept form in 2020 expand View Photos
The BMW CE 04 electric scooter was showcased in concept form in 2020

Highlights

  • The BMW CE 04 was showcased as the BMW Definition CE 04 concept in 2020
  • The production model may retain the same overall design as the concept
  • The BMW CE 04 electric scooter may be unveiled later in 2021

BMW Motorrad's concept electric scooter, which was released last year as the BMW Definition CE 04 Concept, may make it to production just like it was shown as the concept. In fact, the intellectual property filings, which show the production model BMW CE 04 electric scooter, may have been actually mistaken for the concept, so close is the design. Except that there are some dead giveaways that the images are of the production CE 04, and include addition of key elements needed to make it street-legal.

Also Read: BMW Definition CE 04 Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled

0ctlf28k

The patent images show road-legal elements like mirrors, turn indicators and even a licence plate mount

The images show rear view mirrors, turn indicators, longer mud guards and even the number plate bracket, so these images are certainly of the road-legal production model. There are also changes to the scooter's bellypan and sidestand, and the flat seat has a somewhat new design as well. The battery will sit between the rider's legs and continues under the seat, although there's some underseat storage space as well. The electric motor is placed behind the battery, and is not swingarm mounted or hub mounted. The final drive is through an exposed belt drive via a reduction gearbox. Front suspension is a telescopic fork, with a trellis-style front frame section.

Also Read: BMW Motorrad Will No Longer Participate At EICMA, Intermot

bhr6i78g

The BMW CE 04 may be unveiled in production form later in 2021

0 Comments

The large, 10.25-inch Bosch TFT instrument panel will likely be similar to the one offered on some current BMW Motorrad models. It will possibly come with a split-screen layout offering navigation or multimedia functions on one part, while the other part of the screen will have conventional read-outs like speed, engine speed, etc. The big question is when the CE 04 will be unveiled to the public. With BMW Motorrad opting out of this year's motorcycle shows, it's quite likely that the CE 04 will be unveiled in one of BMW Motorrad's own shows, later in 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW Bikes

  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
  • Bmw R 18
    Bmw R 18
  • Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
    Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
  • Bmw R 18 Side View
    Bmw R 18 Side View
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
x
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Unveiled
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At Rs. 21.35 Lakh
The Humble One Is The World’s First Solar Powered SUV
The Humble One Is The World’s First Solar Powered SUV
2021 Triumph Bonneville Range Launched In India
2021 Triumph Bonneville Range Launched In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities