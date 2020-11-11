BMW Definition CE 04 Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled

BMW Motorrad took the wraps off its latest two-wheeler concept, the Definition CE 04. It is an electric two-wheeler and gets a radical, futuristic design. The Definition CE 04 will primarily be positioned as an urban electric scooter upon launch. The body is elongated and low, with the front end rising diagonally. The scooter gets sharp edges all over and the flat battery pack is placed low and in such a way that the scooter offers generous storage space, which is not only illuminated and can be opened from either side. It gives the rider easy access for storing a helmet and other equipment. In addition, the low position of the flat battery provides a favourable centre of gravity, which ensures good handling.

The technical specifications of the BMW Definition CE 04 are yet to be revealed

"Plugged to life" - electrically powered and plugged to the rider's life. The electrically powered BMW Motorrad Concept Definition CE 04 has been consistently developed and adapted to meet the everyday needs and requirements of the customer. True to the motto "Plugged to life" it combines the customer's analogue world with the digital one. In conjunction with the corresponding intelligent rider equipment, a holistic, highly emotional and newly conceived mobility experience is created, explains Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design at BMW Motorrad.

The BMW Definition CE 04 is a fully electric scooter

Like we mentioned earlier, the Definition CE 04 is meant for urban riding and that's why the company has designed scooter in a way that ergonomics are easy, thanks to the floating bench seat, which makes it accessible for single riders. The BMW Motorrad Definition CE 04 gets a 10.25-inch display, which is the largest in the scooter segment till now. BMW says it is the perfect way of keeping the rider connected on the move. So yes, the CE 04 will be a connected scooter as well. The company is yet to reveal the technical specifications of the scooter. We believe the company reveal those details once the scooter is closer to series production.

The CE 04 electric scooter will be primarily meant for urban riding

BMW Motorrad was the first-ever manufacturer in the premium segment to launch an electric scooter, the C Evolution, way back in 2014. The Definition CE 04 will basically be a successor to the C Evolution and will be completely new model in terms of architecture and design.

