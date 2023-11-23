All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on November 23, 2023
Highlights
- New RE Himalayan prices to be announced on Nov 24
- New Himalayan estimated to cost around Rs. 2.70 lakh
- Royal Enfield's Motoverse festival launch of new Himalayan
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the all-new Himalayan at the brand’s annual festival in Goa on November 24, 2023. Prices for the new Himalayan will be announced at its Motoverse festival (known earlier as Rider Mania), and according to our estimates the Himalayan will be priced from around Rs. 2.65-2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base variant. The new Himalayan is completely new from the ground up, built around an all-new engine, new chassis, and also boasts of features which are a first for any Royal Enfield, including riding modes.
The new engine, called the Sherpa 450, is Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and comes with a four-valve head and DOHC set-up. It’s a free revving unit, which produces 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and comes mated to a six-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch. To know more about the new Sherpa 450 engine, see our detailed story about what all changes and technologies have been employed in the new 452 cc DOHC engine. You can also see how the engine’s specifications compare with the Himalayan’s primary rivals.
To get a complete lowdown from our experience of riding the new Himalayas over two days in the mountains, you can check out our detailed first ride review, and also head to the video review for a more concise opinion of the bike. More detailed pricing information will be available on November 24, 2023 when Royal Enfield will announce prices of the new Himalayan.
Along with the new Royal Enfield Himalayan, another new Royal Enfield motorcycle will also be showcased at the Motoverse. We believe this new motorcycle could be the upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, the fourth model in the Royal Enfield 650 Twins platform after the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650.
