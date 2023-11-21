Login

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?

Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be announced on November 24, 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Nov-23 12:40 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Royal Enfield Himalayan price announcement on Nov 24
  • Prices expected to begin at around Rs. 2.65-2.70 lakh
  • New engine, new chassis, new features on Himalayan 450

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan certainly is one of the highly anticipated motorcycle launches of 2023. By the weekend, at Royal Enfield’s annual Motoverse (formerly known as Rider Mania) festival, prices for the new Himalayan will be announced, more precisely on the evening of November 24. The new Himalayan 450 will replace the outgoing Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and offers a significant step up in performance, features and kit as we discovered in our first ride review. Considering the improvements in performance and capability, as well as features the new Himalayan will come with, it is expected to be priced at a premium. Even Royal Enfield boss Siddhartha Lal left no doubt at the launch ride of the new Himalayan that it will not be as affordable as the outgoing Himalayan. So, how much more expensive can we expect the Himalayan 450 to be?

 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Features Of Royal Enfield Sherpa 450 Engine

 

New Sherpa 450 engine is liquid-cooled, with a four-valve head and makes 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm.

 

The new Himalayan is powered by an all-new 452 cc, single-cylinder engine, Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine and also employs a four-valve head with double overhead cams. A look at the engine specifications reveals what seems to be a definite improvement over the LS 410 engine of the first-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan. With the Sherpa 450, Royal Enfield claims 65 per cent increase in peak power, 25 per cent increase in peak torque and 25 per cent increase in maximum engine speed. In numbers, it makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Along with the engine, the chassis, suspension, brakes, electronics and features are all-new on the Himalayan 450, which now gets ride-by-wire, a slip and assist clutch and two riding modes. Also introduced is a new TFT Tripper dash with full-map navigation powered by Google maps, an industry first. 

 

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of The New Himalayan

 

Prices for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan expected to begin at around Rs. 2.65-2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).

 

Let’s look at the price bracket of Royal Enfield’s closest models, as well as its closest rivals in the same price bracket. The current Himalayan 411 is priced at Rs. 2.16 lakh (Ex-showroom), while prices for the flagship 650 Twins begin at Rs. 3.03 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. We believe the new Himalayan 450 will be priced below the Interceptor 650, even if it will be more expensive than the current Himalayan. Then, there’s also the made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X to be considered, which has been priced at Rs. 2.63 lakh (Ex-showroom). Considering the longer travel suspension, more ground clearance, electronics and other features the new Himalayan will get, an ex-showroom price beginning at Rs. 2.65-2.70 lakh will not be unreasonable. 

undefined

Having said that, Royal Enfield has always known to price its products aggressively, so a base price of Rs. 2.60 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the new Himalayan 450 cannot be ruled out as well. Of course, more details will be available once prices for the new Himalayan are announced on November 24, 2023. For now though, the new Himalayan will not be available with tubeless cross-spoke wheels in India, even as an option, which will take a few months’ time to be homologated and offered to customers. So, if you’re one of those who can’t do without tubeless tyres, your wait will need to be a bit longer, possibly till the first quarter of 2024. However, for overseas markets, the new Himalayan will be offered with tubeless tyres in the top-spec variants.

# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# RE Himalayan 450 price
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
93,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra XUV500
2016 Mahindra XUV500
62,123 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.75 L
₹ 21,837/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
72,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 9.90 L
₹ 22,173/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Fortuner
2014 Toyota Fortuner
61,234 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 31,193/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport
8.0
0
10
2018 Ford EcoSport
61,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 7.80 L
₹ 17,469/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta
2015 Hyundai Creta
49,231 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
2017 Mahindra XUV500
62,091 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
25,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
₹ 13,998/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.8
0
10
2016 Toyota Innova Crysta
68,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
44,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 40,874/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.1 - 2.3 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Orxa Energies Mantis
Orxa Energies Mantis

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
New Maserati GranTurismo, Folgore EV India Launch Confirmed For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-19482 second ago

Second-gen GranTurismo made its global debut in late 2022 and is offered globally with petrol and all-electric variants.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11899 second ago

Spanning 21.8 km, with a sea stretch of 16.50 km and a land portion of 5.5 km, it is poised to become India's longest sea bridge upon completion.

Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
Ducati Monster Now Priced At Rs 10.99 Lakh After Discount; Offer Valid Till November 30
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11562 second ago

The discount is being offered to celebrate Ducati’s victory at the 2023 World Superbike Championship

2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-11277 second ago

Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.

Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8537 second ago

The Mercedes W04 was driven by Lewis Hamilton over the course of the 2013 F1 season and got the driver his first win for the team

Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
Exclusive: Gogoro Crossover E-Scooter India Launch In December; Production Begins In Maharashtra
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

49 minutes ago

Utility-focused e-scooter is likely to be offered in multiple variants, including one targeted at the B2B sector.

Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing
Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Ola Electric Mobility Private Limited has been renamed to Ola Electric Limited, as mandated by the regulators for any company which wants to list itself on the stock exchange

Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Introduced In Europe
Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Introduced In Europe
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Hilux MHEV will retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine enhanced with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.

Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Sound Edition Launch On November 21
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Both vehicles are expected to come with an upgraded audio system

New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
New Bajaj 150 cc Commuter Motorcycle Spotted Testing; Is This The CT150X?
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

A new spy shot suggests Bajaj is working on a 150 cc commuter targeted at semi-urban and rural markets, which could be called the CT150X

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Date Announced
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

13 days ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched on November 24, 2023 at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2023 festival in Goa.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

The technical specifications of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 are finally out, and they make for a rather interesting read.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Specifications Leaked
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm

Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Before Official Launch
Production-Ready Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leaked Before Official Launch
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The motorcycle was spotted without any camouflage, sporting an all-black livery, parked in a warehouse along with other Royal Enfield bikes

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Royal Enfield Himalayan Expected Price: How Much Will You Pay?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved