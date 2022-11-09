Amazon India, TVS Partner To Deploy EVs In Last Mile Deliveries

TVS Motor Company and Amazon India have partnered for the supply of electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which TVs will supply the e-commerce giant with electric two- and three-wheelers for last-mile delivery services. Additionally, the two companies will also jointly work to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups in the country.

“Our collaboration with TVS Motor strengthens our delivery network by adding electric two and three-wheelers to our existing fleet. This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” said Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

The iQube is currently TVS' only EV in India though the manufacturer is eyeing a rapid expansion to its EV portfolio.

Speaking on the collaboration, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company said “We have always been at the forefront of driving electrification in the industry with our continued focus in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment. With the great success of TVS iQube Electric, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point. TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership. We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services.”

The MoU is in line with the goals of both brands. Amazon India plans to induct 10,000 EVs into its delivery fleet by 2025 while TVS is looking to expand its fleet of EVs across segments. The two-wheeler manufacturer plans to launch a complete portfolio of electric two- and three-wheelers in the Indian and global markets across segments like delivery, commuter and premium in a two-year period.