Anand Mahindra Welcomes Pratap Bose As Group's Chief Design Officer

Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday announced appointing Pratap Bose as the Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed Global Design organisation. The Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has welcomed ex-Tata Motors Design Chief Bose as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer with a special message. He took to Twitter to congratulate Bose for his new position at the Group. The tweet reads, "Welcome on board BosePratap Viva La Revolución! May you help bring design sensibility to everything the Group does. And thank you Kripa for the many years of creative collaboration. Here's wishing you the best in your new adventures."

Through his tweet, Anand Mahindra also has bid adieu to Ramkripa Ananthan, M&M's Head of Design. After a stint of nearly 24 years with the automaker, Ramkripa has stepped down from her role for better opportunities. She was instrumental in developing key projects like the Marazzo, XUV500, Scorpio and the XUV300.

Pratap Bose will report to Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Commenting on the new appointment, Jejurikar said, "We are at an inflection point in our Auto and Farm Sectors growth journey as we accelerate our transformative initiatives. Our robust pipeline of 23 new products that will be launched in the next five years would bring our design and advanced engineering capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers to the fore. Having Pratap on the team will strengthen our design capability, enhance our products and widen our customer base. We are very excited to welcome him on board and look forward to writing a new chapter in Mahindra's rich product legacy."

Before joining Mahindra, Pratap Bose was the Head of Design at Tata Motors, where he worked for 14 years

Bose will work out of the company new global design centre, Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), which is being set up in Coventry in the West Midlands, U.K. He will head both the UK design centre as well as the existing Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S). The automaker also claims that M.A.D.E will help sharpen Mahindra's product designs and technology.