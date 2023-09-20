Login

Aprilia RS 457 India Debut Highlights: Expected Launch, Specifications, Features, Images

Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio for the Indian market with the introduction of the new RS 457.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

20-Sep-23 04:39 PM IST

Highlights

    Aprilia is set to expand its India line-up with the new RS 457 supersport motorcycle. The new bike only recently made its global debut and arrives in India just days ahead of the country’s first-ever MotoGP race.

     

    The RS 457 has been designed and developed at Aprilia’s headquarters in Italy and features a design inspired by the larger RS 660. Styling elements include the slim LED headlamps with three lighting elements, committed riding posture, upswept tail and sporty graphics. The supersport sits on a perimeter frame with a bolt-on frame attached to it.  

    Powering the bike is a new 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine developing a maximum of 47 bhp while torque figures are still under wraps. The unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Stopping power comes courtesy of a 320 mm disc with four-piston callipers up front and a 220 mm disc and single-piston calliper at the rear.

     

    The bike is sprung by an USD fork up front and a mono-shock at the rear – both units adjustable for preload. 

     

    Coming to features, the RS 457 gets a suite of electronic aids including three ride modes, adjustable traction control (three levels) and dual-channel ABS. There is also a 5.0-inch colour TFT screen for the instrumentation and backlit switchgear on the handlebars.

     

    For India, the RS 457 is expected to be manufactured at Piaggio’s plant in Maharashtra and will go up against the likes of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the soon-to-be-launched Yamaha YZF R3. 

     

    Stay tuned for all details:

    Aprilia is set to unveil the new RS 457 in India today. The two-wheeler manufacturer is also expected to announce prices for the performance motorcycle.

     

    The RS 457 made its global debut earlier this month and is expected to go on sale in India as a locally assembled supersport motorcycle.

     

    The RS 457 was unveiled globally earlier this year and uses a new 457 cc parallel-twin engine producing a peak 47 bhp.

     

    Aprilia has unveiled the new RS 457 for the Indian market.

     

    The RS 457 takes styling inspiration from the larger RS 660 and certainly looks aggressive.

     

