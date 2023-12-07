Aprilia RS 457 To Launch Tomorrow At India Bike Week 2023

Aprilia has confirmed that it will launch its latest bike, the RS 457 at India Bike Week 2023, slated to be held in Vagator, Goa. The two-wheeler manufacturer took to Instagram to make the announcement in a post captioned “India Price Announcement of RS 457 at @indiabikeweek on 8.12.23, can't get bigger than this!”. The Aprilia RS 457 was globally unveiled in September 2023, and it will be manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant, in Maharashtra.

The RS 457 draws inspiration from the bigger RS 660

On the cosmetic front, the RS 457 draws inspiration from the bigger RS 660, with design elements like the signature three-pot LED headlamp and other highlights. The motorcycle will be offered in three colour schemes, derived from Aprilia’s championship bikes. The bike is built around a perimeter frame with a bolt-on subframe. In terms of electronics, the RS 457 comes with three riding modes, three levels of switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS and a quick-shifter as an option.

In terms of cycle parts, the RS 457 is suspended by a 41 mm USD fork setup at the front with 120 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 130 mm of travel. Both are preload adjustable. Braking is handled by a 320 mm disc up front with a Bybre 4-piston radial caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 (F) and 150/60 (R) section tyres.

The motorcycle will be offered in three colour schemes, derived from Aprilia’s championship bikes

Powering the RS 457 is a brand new 457 cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank, liquid-cooling and DOHC head construction, that churns out 47 bhp of max power and 48 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. On the competition front, the RS 457 will rival the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3.