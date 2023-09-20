Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India

Aprilia India has taken the drapes off the all-new RS 457 that has been officially unveiled in the country. The motorcycle sits in the sub-500cc segment of supersport bikes complete with a full fairing, striking design, and a potent powertrain. While the motorcycle was recently unveiled in the global markets, Aprilia India has showcased the bike in the presence of the MotoGP riders, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, just before the first-ever MotoGP event that will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Delhi this weekend.

All-new Aprilia RS 457 is a supersport bike that will is sold in India as well as international markets.

Drawing design cues from the bigger RS 660, the RS 457 features a striking design with sharp lines all around, complete with the signature three-pot LED headlamp. That motorcycle comes in three colour options – black, white and silver, each with a striking decal work that takes inspiration from the brand’s championship bikes. Being a proper supersport, the motorcycle features a sporty riding triangle with a good level of a committed stance. The RS 457 is built using a perimeter frame and bolted to it is a lightweight subframe.

Powering the RS 457 is a brand-new parallel-twin unit that puts out 47 bhp and 48 Nm.

In the powertrain department, the RS 457 features an all-new 457 cc parallel-twin mill with a 270-degree crank, with liquid-cooling and DOHC head construction. The motor is rated to produce 47bhp of max power and 48 Nm of peak torque, while weighing just 175 kg (kerb), which packs an impressive power-to-weight ratio that’s noteworthy and fun-packed. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The RS 457 features a 5-inch colour TFT display that packs a lot of features and settings.

Staying feature-rich is necessary in today’s two-wheeler market, and the RS 457 packs a good bunch of it. The motorcycle comes with three riding modes, three levels of traction control that’s switchable, dual-channel ABS and a quick-shifter as an option. Access to these rider-aids is from the 5-inch colour TFT display for instrumentation that looks neat and shaped. Lastly, the switchgear controls on the RS 457 are backlit giving it a cool appeal.

The new Aprilia RS 457 comes with 17-inch wheels shod with TVS Eurogrip tyres.

Next is the mechanicals where the RS 457 is suspended by a 41 mm USD fork setup at the front with 120 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 130 mm of travel. Both are preload adjustable. For braking, the RS 457 employs a 320 mm disc up front with a Bybre 4-piston radial caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper. This Aprilia rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 (F) and 150/60 (R) section tyres.

The signature three-pot LED headlamp takes inspiration from the bigger RS 660.