Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India
By Janak Sorap
3 mins read
20-Sep-23 07:13 PM IST
Highlights
- All-new made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 unveiled
- Powered by a brand-new parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill
- Borrows design cues from the RS 660
Aprilia India has taken the drapes off the all-new RS 457 that has been officially unveiled in the country. The motorcycle sits in the sub-500cc segment of supersport bikes complete with a full fairing, striking design, and a potent powertrain. While the motorcycle was recently unveiled in the global markets, Aprilia India has showcased the bike in the presence of the MotoGP riders, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, just before the first-ever MotoGP event that will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida in Delhi this weekend.
Also Read: Aprilia RS 457: What We Know So Far
All-new Aprilia RS 457 is a supersport bike that will is sold in India as well as international markets.
Drawing design cues from the bigger RS 660, the RS 457 features a striking design with sharp lines all around, complete with the signature three-pot LED headlamp. That motorcycle comes in three colour options – black, white and silver, each with a striking decal work that takes inspiration from the brand’s championship bikes. Being a proper supersport, the motorcycle features a sporty riding triangle with a good level of a committed stance. The RS 457 is built using a perimeter frame and bolted to it is a lightweight subframe.
Powering the RS 457 is a brand-new parallel-twin unit that puts out 47 bhp and 48 Nm.
In the powertrain department, the RS 457 features an all-new 457 cc parallel-twin mill with a 270-degree crank, with liquid-cooling and DOHC head construction. The motor is rated to produce 47bhp of max power and 48 Nm of peak torque, while weighing just 175 kg (kerb), which packs an impressive power-to-weight ratio that’s noteworthy and fun-packed. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Aprilia Unveils Limited Edition Speed White Livery for RSV4 Factory, Tuono V4 Factory Bikes
The RS 457 features a 5-inch colour TFT display that packs a lot of features and settings.
Staying feature-rich is necessary in today’s two-wheeler market, and the RS 457 packs a good bunch of it. The motorcycle comes with three riding modes, three levels of traction control that’s switchable, dual-channel ABS and a quick-shifter as an option. Access to these rider-aids is from the 5-inch colour TFT display for instrumentation that looks neat and shaped. Lastly, the switchgear controls on the RS 457 are backlit giving it a cool appeal.
The new Aprilia RS 457 comes with 17-inch wheels shod with TVS Eurogrip tyres.
Next is the mechanicals where the RS 457 is suspended by a 41 mm USD fork setup at the front with 120 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 130 mm of travel. Both are preload adjustable. For braking, the RS 457 employs a 320 mm disc up front with a Bybre 4-piston radial caliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper. This Aprilia rides on 17-inch wheels shod with 110/70 (F) and 150/60 (R) section tyres.
The signature three-pot LED headlamp takes inspiration from the bigger RS 660.
While pre-booking have been commenced, we expect Aprilia to launch the RS 457 at an competitive sticker price considering that the motorcycle is being manufactured in India. On the competition front, the RS 457 locks horns with the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Aprilia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-13494 second ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm
-10083 second ago
Visa issues had disrupted the lead up to the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, affecting many teams and riders, including superstar Marc Marquez.
-8779 second ago
The agreement strengthened the VWs existing portfolio, which spans from mass-market Volkswagens to the high-end hypercars offered by Bugatti and Rimac
-7719 second ago
Audi says that the 2024 model year EVs get an optimized battery cell chemistry for faster charging and a new more efficient and powerful electric motor.
-3121 second ago
This extension was announced through a notification, dated September 12, 2023.
5 minutes ago
The United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the change in policy, which was planned to go into effect in 2030.
1 hour ago
The event is scheduled to take place on October 1st, 2023, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
2 hours ago
The Electric One Make Championship will debut at the fourth round of the Indian National Motorcycle Road Racing Championship and will feature 8 riders.
2 hours ago
Sharing its 648 cc parallel-twin engine with the Super Meteor 650 cruiser, the Shotgun 650 could well be the most expensive Royal Enfield offering to date.
3 hours ago
This limited-edition series of the McLaren GT comprises four unique models exclusive to the UK market
21 hours ago
Aprilia is set to expand its motorcycle portfolio for the Indian market with the introduction of the new RS 457.
1 day ago
Aprilia is all set to unveil and possibly launch the RS 457 supersport in India today. Here’s what we know about the motorcycle so far.
6 days ago
The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.
13 days ago
The RS 457 is the newest addition to Aprilia's portfolio featuring an all-new 457 parallel-twin mill