Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Today: What We Know So Far

Aprilia is all set to unveil and possibly launch the RS 457 supersport in India today. Here’s what we know about the motorcycle so far.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

19-Sep-23 07:08 PM IST

Highlights

  • Aprilia RS 457 all set to make its India debut today
  • It is a brand new motorcycle ground up
  • It gets a new 457 cc parallel-twin engine

The Aprilia RS 457 is all set to be unveiled today in India and is likely to be launched as well. It is a brand-new supersport from Aprilia and is expected to offer superb performance. The motorcycle makes its India debut just ahead of the first-ever MotoGP India round. It made its global debut a few weeks ago, at the Misano round of the MotoGP. 

 

The Aprilia RS 457 has been designed and developed in Italy at Aprilia’s headquarters, and it will be manufactured at Piaggio’s India manufacturing facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. As is evident, the design is inspired from its elder sibling, the RS 660, hence the aggressive look and the cool supersport stance with committed riding posture. The bike is underpinned by a perimeter frame, which has a bolt-on frame attached to it. 

The motorcycle will have a brand-new 457 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor with a 270-degree crank. The maximum power output is 47 bhp and the engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox The torque output and other specifications are yet to be revealed. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 175 kg, which is well, portly. 

 

The Aprilia RS 457 gets 41 mm USD fork up front with 120 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 130 mm of travel. Both will be adjustable for preload. Up front, the bike gets a 320 mm disc with a Bybre 4-piston radial calliper and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single piston floating calliper. The bike gets 17-inch wheels which are shod with 110/70 section tyre up front and 150/60 section tyre at the rear. 

In terms of electronics, the RS 457 comes with three riding modes, three levels of traction control that’s switchable, dual-channel ABS and a quick-shifter as an option. The motorcycle also gets a 5-inch colour TFT display for instrumentation, while switchgear controls are backlit.

 

In India, the supersport segment is seeing a resurgence of sorts and the RS 457 will go up against the likes of the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the soon-to-be launched Yamaha YZF R3. We expect the motorcycle to be priced above Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom). 

# Aprilia bikes India# Aprilia RS 457# Aprilia RS 457 unveil# Aprilia RS 457 features

