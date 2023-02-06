Audi Q3 Sportback Details Out – Who Are Its Rivals?

Audi India has released details about the soon-to-be-launched Q3 Sportback coupe SUV. Expected to go on sale in India sometime in February 2023, it will be the first product launch from the Ingolstadt-based luxury carmaker. The company has also opened pre-bookings for the new Audi Q3 Sportback for a token of Rs. 2 lakh, and we expect the coupe SUV to be launched priced between Rs. 50 lakh to Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Currently, the Audi Q3 Sportback has no direct rivals in the coupe SUV segment in India. In fact, the only other model that is close to the Q3 Sportback is the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe, however, that too is positioned at a segment that is one step higher than Audi’s contender. In fact, it’s also priced significantly higher at Rs. 72.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India) onwards.

However, if we look at the price segment alone, the Q3 Sportback will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and its own sibling, the Audi Q3 SUV. All four SUVs are priced in the range of Rs. 45 lakh to Rs. 55 lakh. The Mercedes-Benz GLA is priced from Rs. 46.50 lakh to Rs. 50.50 lakh, while the BMW X1 is priced at Rs. 45.90 lakh to Rs. 47.90 lakh. On the other hand, the Volvo XC40 is priced at Rs. 45.90 lakh, while the Audi Q3 is priced at Rs. 44.90 lakh and Rs. 50.40 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Audi Q3 Sportback is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes about 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 7-speed S-tronic automatic transmission. The setup is identical to what you get with the regular Q3 SUV. In comparison, the GLA gets a 161 bhp, 1.4-litre petrol engine. As for the BMW X1, it gets a 134 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, while the Volvo XC40 gets a 194 bhp, 2.0-litre petrol engine.