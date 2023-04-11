  • Home
Audi India Hikes Prices Of Selected Models

The carmaker has raised the prices on select models including the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback.
Highlights
  • Price increase of 1.6 per cent o the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback
  • The previous price hike was 2.4 per cent on Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5 and Audi S5
  • The revised price will come into effect from 1st May 2023

German car brand Audi has announced a price hike of 1.6 per cent on the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback in India. The price hike is due to an increase in customs duty and input costs, the company has said in a press announcement. Audi India previously increased the prices of the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5, and Audi S5 by up to 2.4 per cent. 

The new Audi Q3 

 

Commenting on the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in customs duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price.”

 

Audi Q3 Sportback 

 

The revised prices for both models will come into effect from May 1, 2023. The current price range for the Audi Q3 is Rs 44.89 Lakh to Rs 50.39 Lakh. The price for the Audi Q3 Sportback is Rs 51.43 Lakh, all prices ex-showroom India.  

 

 

