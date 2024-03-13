Login
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18

All-electric Q6 will be Audi’s first model to sit on the new PPE architecture and will be the sister model to the Porsche Macan EV unveiled earlier this year.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • New Q6 will sit on the new PPE architecture
  • Packs in tech such as a 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.5-inch OLED touchscreen
  • Expected to debut in two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive forms

Audi has confirmed that the new Q6 e-tron SUV will make its debut on March 18, 2024. The long-awaited SUV arrives hot on the heels of its platform sibling, the new Porsche Macan EV and sits on the new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture that will underpin a range of future Audi e-tron models.

 

Also read: Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup
 

Images of the prototype shared by Audi reveal that the Q6 e-tron will follow the family design language seen on the brand’s latest electric SUVs like the Q4 and Q8 e-trons. The ‘Bulgarian Beard’ grille is closed off and flanked by sleek light clusters. The Q6, as with the new Macan, follows a split headlamp design with LED DRLs sitting up top and the main headlamps positioned below. As in recent Audis expect the DRLs to offer a limited range of customisation with drivers able to alter the DRL patterns.

 

Also Read: Audi Q2 Gets Upgraded Infotainment System, More Safety Features For 2024

 

The profile leaves little to talk about with the SUV set to follow the same clean lines and generic proportions we’ve seen on Audi’s current SUVs. The roofline tapers gently towards the rear and will end in an integrated spoiler. Moving to the rear, the Q6 will feature prominent haunches along with design elements such as a full-width LED lightbar with customisable graphics and a diffuser element on the bumper.

 

Also Read: Audi Appoints Massimo Frascella As Head Of Design

 

Audi revealed the production-spec interior of the Q6 last year with the SUV featuring a new dashboard design. Centre piece to the layout are the twin digital screen sitting atop the dashboard for instrumentation and infotainment with a smaller third screen sat in front of the co-driver. The 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit display and large 14.5-inch touchscreen use OLED technology and are housed within a single curved frame while the second 10.9-inch passenger display offers individual infotainment options to the front passenger. As seen on many new cars, Audi has gone for a more uncluttered design with fewer physical control surfaces on the centre console.

 

Also Read: Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units

 

Audi has so far confirmed that the Q6 e-tron will feature an 800-volt electric architecture though the rest of the powertrain details remain under wraps. Expect Audi’s latest electric SUV to be offered in both two-wheel and all-wheel drive forms with performance models also likely in the future. 

