Auto Sales 2021: Kia Sells 14,214 Units In November

Kia India announced its monthly sales numbers for the month of November. The company has sold 14,214 units. This is a considerable decline compared to October 2021. Sales have declined on a month on month basis by almost 13 per cent, while the year-on-year decline is big too as sales compared to November 2020 have dropped by 32.3 per cent as well.

Also Read: Kia Christens Upcoming KY Three-Row MPV As 'Carens', Drops First Teaser

The highest selling Kia car in November was the Seltos Compact SUV with 8859 units to its name

Also Read: Kia Carens Three-Row MPV: What We Know So Far

Sales of the Kia Sonet have dropped considerably. From selling more than 11,000 units of the sub-compact SUV in November 2020, the company has sold just 4719 units last month. In fact the decline in sales of the Sonet is visible even when compared to October 2021. The highest selling Kia car in November was the Seltos Compact SUV with 8859 units to its name. The Carnival sold 636 units in November 2021.

The company is now set to launch the Carlens MPV in the country very soon and we expect that car to boost sales for the company as well.