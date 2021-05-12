Auto Sales April 2021: Industry Records A MoM Slump of 30.18 Per Cent Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

India is grappling with the second wave of COVID-19 which is spreading even faster and claiming more lives than ever before. The nation has been witnessing a tremendous increase in the number of positive cases that's been spiralling on since the third week of April. Over eight major states including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka among others are under partial lockdown and citizens are advised to step out only for essentials. There's no need to mention that all other businesses are facing a tough time including the auto industry, which has now been ailing for over a year now.

Also Read: Car Sales April 2021: Maruti Suzuki Records Month-on-Month Growth of 2.37 Per Cent

The PV segment witnesses a MoM drop of 10.07 per cent selling 2,61,633 units in April 2021.

According to the data published by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Association (SIAM), Auto sales in April 2021 dropped by 30.18 per cent at 12,70,458 units as compared to 18,19,682 units sold in the previous month. Sales of passenger vehicles went down by 10.07 per cent at 2,61,663 units as compared to 2,90,939 units sold a month ago. To be precise, sales of passenger cars declined by 10.06 per cent at 1,41,194 units against 1,56,985 units sold in March 2021. The SUV/MPV segment too saw a drop of 11.02 per cent at 1,08,871 units as compared to 1,22,350 units, while the vans category remained flat with a negligible decline of 0.31 per cent at 11,668 units as compared to 11,604 units sold a month ago.

Moving on to the next the category, sales of two-wheelers went down by 33.52 per cent at 9,95,097 units as compared to 14,96,806 units sold a month ago. Three-wheelers being the last mile connectivity public transport solution have witnessed a fall in demand throughout the last fiscal and continue with a slump of 57.01 per cent even in April 2021. Just 13,728 units of three-wheelers were sold last month as compared to 31,930 units sold in March 2021.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Hyundai Sells 49,002 Units In The Domestic Market

Two-wheelers sales went down by 33.52 per cent selling 9,95,057 units in April 2021.

If you are still wondering why we aren't giving year-on-year (YoY) data, comparing the figures with last year's! That's because there aren't any sales figure available for last year as the country was under a strict lockdown in April 2020, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And only 23 units of three-wheelers were sold year ago. Now coming to exports and positively so, the industry recorded an uptick of 19.22 per cent last month exporting 5,20,289 units as compared to 4,36,397 units sent out in March 2021.

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Tata Motors Records 41 Per Cent Month-on-Month Decline

Three-wheeler segment recorded a MoM decline of 57.01 per cent selling 13,728 units in April 2021.

Speaking on the sales performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General - SIAM said, "Supply Chain related production challenges continue with the lockdown restrictions in many parts of the country. The demand has been clearly impacted by second wave of COVID-19, both in terms of low consumer sentiments and closure of dealerships due to lockdown restrictions". Moreover, the industry is likely to record even worse performance figures this month (May 2021) as the crisis situation has only been worse and more cities have gone under lockdown. Besides, dealerships that are still operating in less impacted states and cities too are witnessing a perpetual decline in footfalls and enquiries.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.