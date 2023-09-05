Login

Auto Sales August 2023: MG Motor India Registers Sales Of 4,185 Units

The company witnessed a YoY growth of around 10 per cent over August 2022
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

04-Sep-23 06:19 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The brand managed to sell 4,185 units in August 2023
  • 18 per cent decrease in sales over July 2023
  • The company witnessed 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales

MG Motor India has announced the sales figures for the month of August 2023, where the brand managed to sell 4,185 units. This marks a year-on-year growth of approximately 10 per cent over the corresponding period last year. However, while the number signifies a growth of 10 per cent over the same month last year, it also represents an 18 per cent decrease in sales over July 2023, when it sold 5,125 units.

 

On another note, the car manufacturer is gearing up to launch an all-new ‘Black Edition’ of its Astor compact SUV, featuring an all-black theme, which is set to be launched on September 6, 2023. It is expected that the car will have black accents from the grille to the alloy wheels.

 

In August 2023, the brand announced it had sold over 1,75,000 vehicles since it entered the Indian market in 2017, after acquiring General Motors’ plant in Halol, Gujarat, and began its sales and manufacturing operations in 2019, with the launch of the Hector.

