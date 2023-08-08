MG Motor India Has Sold Over 1.75 Lakh Vehicles In India So Far

MG Motor India announced today that it has sold over 1,75,000 vehicles since it entered the Indian market and is nearing the 2 lakh mark. The company entered the Indian market in 2017, after acquiring General Motors’ plant in Halol, Gujarat and began its sales and manufacturing operations in 2019, with the launch of the Hector. The brand currently has 5 vehicles in its portfolio which includes 2 electric vehicles, the Comet and the ZS EV.

MG's first launch in India was the Hector SUV

In May 2023, the manufacturer confirmed its plans to launch up to five new cars in the Indian market over the next 5 years and set up a second manufacturing plant in the country. The manufacturer’s product roadmap mainly consists of electric vehicles, and it estimates EVs will form up to 75 per cent of its total sales in India by 2028. In July 2023, EV sales accounted for 33 per cent of the manufacturer’s total monthly sales numbers. The carmaker currently sits in second place, behind Tata Motors, in terms of EV sales.

EV sales accounted for 33 per cent of the manufacturer’s total monthly sales numbers in July 2023

In 2023, the company registered its highest-ever monthly sales figures of 6,051 units in April. Its sales numbers in July 2023 stood at 5,012 units, representing a growth of 25 per cent over the same month last year. The brand also recently launched a new variant of the ZS EV electric SUV, one of its highest-selling products, equipped with level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It features 17 ADAS functions which include, Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Speed Assist System (SAS), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), among others.

The Comet is MG's latest electric vehicle and is based on the Wuling Air

Apart from this, the brand also filed a patent for a micro-EV in India that shares its design with the Baojun Yep, which was recently unveiled in China. MG is expected to launch a rebadged version of the vehicle in India later. The brand followed the same strategy with its latest EV, the Comet, which is based on the Air from Wuling, one of MG’s sister companies.