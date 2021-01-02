Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales

Mahindra & Mahindra has recorded a growth of 3 per cent in December 2020 selling 16,182 units as compared to 15,691 units sold in the same month a year ago. Sales of SUVs went up by 5 per cent at 16,050 units as compared to 15,225 units sold in the same month last year. In the same month, sales of passenger cars went down by 72 per cent at 132 units as compared to 466 units sold a year ago. However, the company sold more cars in November 2020. Compared to last month, the December sales number witnessed a degrowth of almost 10 per cent.

Sales of Mahindra SUVs went up by 5 per cent.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division- Mahindra & Mahindra said, "At Mahindra we have witnessed a growth of 5 per cent in Utility Vehicles in the month of December. Our overall sales have been affected due to the continuing supply chain challenges related to the constantly changing global environment, more specifically the supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs). Demand continues to remain strong even after the festive season and as we get into the new year."

Mahindra recorded a de-growth of 78 per cent in the passenger cars segment.

As far as the company's cumulative sales are concerned, the company has recorded of 32 per cent in the first three quarters of the year selling 1,52,859 units in the April-December period as compared to 1,04,491 units sold in the same period a year ago. Sales of SUVs in the same period went down 30 per cent at 1,03,009 units against 1,46,164 units sold in the same month last year. Cumulative sales of passenger cars witnessed a decline of 78 per cent 1482 units as compared to 6695 units sold a year ago. The drop in cumulative sales is attributed to the lockdown period when the entire auto industry recorded zero sales.

