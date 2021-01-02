New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales

Sales of SUVs went up by 5 per cent at 16,050 units as compared to 15,225 units sold in the same month last year.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Mahindra has recorded a growth of 3 per cent in PV sales. expand View Photos
Mahindra has recorded a growth of 3 per cent in PV sales.

Highlights

  • Mahindra has recorded a growth of 3 per cent in PV sales.
  • Sales of Mahindra SUVs went up by 5 per cent.
  • It recorded a de-growth of 78 per cent in the passenger car segment.

Mahindra & Mahindra has recorded a growth of 3 per cent in December 2020 selling 16,182 units as compared to 15,691 units sold in the same month a year ago. Sales of SUVs went up by 5 per cent at 16,050 units as compared to 15,225 units sold in the same month last year. In the same month, sales of passenger cars went down by 72 per cent at 132 units as compared to 466 units sold a year ago. However, the company sold more cars in November 2020. Compared to last month, the December sales number witnessed a degrowth of almost 10 per cent. 

Also Read: Mahindra And Ford Likely To Continue Collaboration In Other Fields

dtmnm1a8

Sales of Mahindra SUVs went up by 5 per cent.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division- Mahindra & Mahindra said, "At Mahindra we have witnessed a growth of 5 per cent in Utility Vehicles in the month of December. Our overall sales have been affected due to the continuing supply chain challenges related to the constantly changing global environment, more specifically the supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in Electronic Control Unit (ECUs). Demand continues to remain strong even after the festive season and as we get into the new year."

Newsbeep

Also Read: Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture

mahindra everito

Mahindra recorded a de-growth of 78 per cent in the passenger cars segment.

0 Comments

As far as the company's cumulative sales are concerned, the company has recorded of 32 per cent in the first three quarters of the year selling 1,52,859 units in the April-December period as compared to 1,04,491 units sold in the same period a year ago. Sales of SUVs in the same period went down 30 per cent at 1,03,009 units against 1,46,164 units sold in the same month last year. Cumulative sales of passenger cars witnessed a decline of 78 per cent 1482 units as compared to 6695 units sold a year ago. The drop in cumulative sales is attributed to the lockdown period when the entire auto industry recorded zero sales.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Farms Records 25 Per Cent Sales Growth
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Toyota Records 14.41 Per Cent Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Auto Sales December 2020: Mahindra Records Growth Of 3 Per Cent In PV Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Grow 37 Per Cent
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Car Sales December 2020: Tata Registers Highest Quarterly Passenger Vehicle Sales In 8 Years
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 4.4 Lakh Units
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
Car Sales December 2020: MG Motor Retail Sales Grow By 33%
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 
F1: Sebastian Vettel Was Curious About Aston Martin 
F1: Mercedes Is Okay With Engine Freeze By 2021 Says Wolff
F1: Mercedes Is Okay With Engine Freeze By 2021 Says Wolff
Aston Martin F1 Team Branding & Colours Unveiled 
Aston Martin F1 Team Branding & Colours Unveiled 
Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December
Car Sales December 2020: Honda Registers Growth Of 2.65% In December
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market
Car Sales December 2020: Hyundai Registers 24.89% Growth In Domestic Market
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2020: Yamaha Sales Register A Growth Of 33%
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India
Yamaha FZ-X Name Registered For Trademark In India

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.51 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,516 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Camper

SUV, 13.9 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,252 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero

SUV, 16 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.77 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,120 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra XUV300

SUV, 17 - 20 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,503 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra TUV300

SUV, 18.5 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,734 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Supro

MUV, 23.5 Kmpl
Mahindra Supro
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.29 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,977 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra XUV500

SUV, 13.6 Kmpl
Mahindra XUV500
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 28,190 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

SUV, 13 Kmpl
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.39 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,267 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra KUV100 NXT

SUV, 17.45 Kmpl
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.54 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,507 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Marazzo

SUV, 17.6 Kmpl
Mahindra Marazzo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 11.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 23,353 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Xylo

MUV, 14 - 15 Kmpl
Mahindra Xylo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 19,043 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

SUV, 17 Kmpl
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.93 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,608 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Alturas G4

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
Mahindra Alturas G4
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,556 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra e2oPlus

Hatchback, 99.9 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e2oPlus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.57 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,723 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra e-Verito

Sedan, 140 Km/Full Charge
Mahindra e-Verito
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.11 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,987 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra NuvoSport

SUV, 17.5 Kmpl
Mahindra NuvoSport
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.77 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 16,134 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Verito

Sedan, 21 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.48 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,535 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Verito Vibe

Sedan, 20.8 Kmpl
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,651 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
HSRP Website Crash | Mahindra Price Hike | New Bajaj Platina
03:07
HSRP Website Crash | Mahindra Price Hike | New Bajaj Platina
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Dec-20 08:48 PM IST
Maruti Price Hike | Mahindra Production | Okinawa Lead-Acid Scooters
03:07
Maruti Price Hike | Mahindra Production | Okinawa Lead-Acid Scooters
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Dec-20 09:10 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
18:57
Mahindra Thar Crash Test, BMW R 18 Review & Mercedes-AMG GLC43 4Matic Coupe SUV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Nov-20 08:10 AM IST
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
04:47
2020 Mahindra Thar Receives A 4 Star Safety Rating: Safest Off-roader In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 25-Nov-20 07:26 PM IST
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
19:10
Nissan Magnite Review, Mahindra Thar Accessories
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Nov-20 09:42 AM IST
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
03:06
Mahindra Thar AX Trims, 2021 Land Rover Discovery, Audi Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Nov-20 07:49 PM IST
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
03:35
New Hyundai i20 Prices, Mahindra Thar Bookings, Ducati Multistrada V4
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Nov-20 08:24 PM IST
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
03:04
Mahindra eKUV100 Launch, New Hyundai i20 Sunroof, Honda CB350 Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Oct-20 09:32 PM IST
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
03:45
RE Deliveries Dussehra, Mahindra Treo Zor Launch, Maruti Q2 FY2021 Profit
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Oct-20 08:26 PM IST
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
02:52
Mahindra Thar Bookings, Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition, Renault Offers
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Oct-20 09:23 PM IST
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar Without Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Mahindra Thar With Roof
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Side Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Profile
Scorpio Front Grille
Scorpio Front Grille
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Frontviewjpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Bolero Camper Stylejpgv2019 06 21
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero Grill
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
Striking Led Drls
Striking Led Drls
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Side Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Front
Mahindra Supro Rear
Mahindra Supro Rear
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Premium Chrome
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Alloy Wheels
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Marazzo Exterier Entry Assist Lamps
Gib 300x600
x
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Top 10 Premium Motorcycles Coming In 2021
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
Ford, Mahindra Call Off Auto Joint Venture
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
DC Design Founder Dilip Chhabria Arrested: What We Know So Far About The Case
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities