Auto Sales December 2021: Maruti Suzuki Sees 4% Decline In Sales As Chip Shortage Continues To Affect Production

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has released the monthly sales numbers for December 2021. Last month the company's total sales stood at 153,149 units, witnessing a small 4 per cent decline in year-on-year sales, compared to 160,226 vehicles sold in December 2020. At the same time, compared to 139,184 units sold in November 2021, the carmaker saw a month-on-month growth of 10 per cent. Maruti Suzuki said that the shortage of electronic components continued to affect vehicle production in December, and the shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market.

In December 2021, Maruti Suzuki India's domestic sales stood at 130,869 units, a decline of nearly 13 per cent compared to 150,288 vehicles sold during the same month in 2020. However, compared to 117,791 units sold in November 2021, the company saw a MoM growth of about 11 per cent.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki exported 22,280 in December 2021, witnessing triple-digit growth of 124 per cent, compared to 9,938 units exported in the corresponding month, last year. Here, we have to consider the fact that 2020 sales were plagued with the lockdown across the country, and thus this significant jump in exports can be seen as an anomaly due to markets opening. Compared to 21,393 units exported in November 2021, the company saw a 4 per cent rise in exports, showing a more realistic growth scenario.

Maruti's mini and subcompact segment, which includes cars like - Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire - collectively accounted for 85,665 units, a 16 per cent decline compared to 102,568 units sold in December 2020. At the same time, the sale of Maruti's compact sedan Ciaz remained flat at 1,204 units. As for the utility vehicle space, which includes the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Gypsy and S-Cross, the cumulative sales stood at 26,982 units, a marginal 5 per cent growth against 25,701 units sold in December 2020.

The sale of Marutis' Eeco van, however, saw an 18 per cent decline at 9,165 units, as against 11,215 vans sold during the same month last year. Last month, sales to other OEMs, that is Toyota, stood at 4,838 units, a marginal 1.3 per cent growth over 4,774 units sold in December 2020. In December 2021, Maruti Suzuki also sold 3,015 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle, achieving an 8.3 per cent decline compared to 3,291 units sold in December 2020.