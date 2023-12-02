Login

Auto Sales November 2023: Tata Motors Reports Marginal Dip in Sales

By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 2, 2023

Highlights

    Tata Motors Limited has disclosed its latest sales figures, revealing a marginal decline compared to the same period last year. The automaker reported a total of 74,172 units sold across domestic and international markets, marking a slight dip from the 75,478 units sold in November 2022.

     

    Domestically, Tata Motors also witnessed a subtle downturn in its sales figures, where the automaker achieved a total of 72,647 units sold in November 2023, showcasing a 1 per cent year-over-year decrease from 73,467 units in the corresponding month last year.

    The domestic passenger vehicle sector saw stagnant performance with sales reaching 46,068 units compared to the 46,037 units in the same period last year. The company’s international operations meanwhile saw sales plummet to 75 units from the previous year's 388 units, showcasing a substantial 81 per cent decrease.

     

    The overall tally of PVs, inclusive of electric vehicles (EVs), stood at 46,143 units, slightly lower than the November 2022 figures of 46,425 units, marking a 1 per cent decline.

    In the domain of EVs, encompassing both international and domestic sales, there was a positive trend, witnessing a 7 per cent increase from 4,451 units in November 2022 to 4,761 units in November 2023.

     

    The commercial vehicles segment also posted a decline in sales, totaling 28,029 units sold, marking a 4 per cent decrease from the previous year. Within the segment Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) trucks experienced a nominal uptick, selling 8,253 units compared to 8,194 units in November of the prior year, reflecting a 1 per cent growth. While Intermediate & Light Medium Commercial Vehicles (ILMCV) trucks surged by 6 per cent, selling 4,385 units compared to 4,147 units sold during the same period last year.

    The Passenger Carriers experienced a 4 per cent increase, rising from 2,041 units to 2,130 units. However, the Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) cargo and pickup category observed a 9 per cent decrease, selling 11,811 units against the 13,048 units sold in the previous year. MH&ICV, inclusive of trucks and buses, saw a rise in sales, reaching 12,303 units compared to the 11,896 units sold in November of the preceding year. The domestic sales of the commercial vehicles have also decreased from 27,430 units sold in November 2022 to 26,576 in November 2023, a 3 per cent decrease. 

     

    Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

    # Tata Motors# Tata Motors Sales# Tata Motors Ltd.# Tata Electric Vehicles
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

