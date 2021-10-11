Bajaj Pulsar 250 Launch Details Revealed

Bajaj Auto is getting ready to launch the all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250, which will be flagship model in the company's Pulsar range. The new Pulsar 250 is expected to be offered in two variants, a naked variant and a second variant with a half-fairing. Spy shots of test mules of the Pulsar 250 have already revealed the two variants, expected to be named the Pulsar NS250 and Pulsar 250F, and now we have confirmation that the new flagship Pulsar 250 models will be launched on October 28, 2021. Test mules of both the NS250 and the 250F have been spotted multiple times over the past few months, revealing quite a few details, including the bodywork and riding position. All details on the production models will be announced on October 28.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS250 is likely to share styling elements with the NS200

The next generation Pulsar 250 is expected to be built on an all-new platform, so it should get a new engine, frame, swingarm and suspension. The Pulsar 250 twins will be powered by a new 249 cc, single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine, tuned to make around 25 bhp and 20 Nm. The engine is expected to be significantly more improved, in both refinement and performance than the current unit of the Pulsar 220F. A new transmission, as well as ground-up new architecture is expected to bring in a whole new experience in performance of the Pulsar 250.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS250 is expected to get a 249 cc DTS-i mill that will pack around 24 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque.

The current Pulsar 220F available on sale is priced at around Rs. 1.32 lakh, and the new Pulsar 250 will be its replacement, and expected to cost marginally more. We expect prices of around Rs. 1.4 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the new Pulsar 250 models will be positioned against the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Yamaha FZ25, and even the KTM 200 Duke. We will, of course, be getting to ride the new Pulsar 250 right after its launch, so look out for our first impressions of the latest-generation Bajaj Pulsar 250.