BMW M340i India Launch Details Out

We have known it for some time that BMW is planning to bring in its largest product offensive in India. In 2019 it had launched 12 new models and finally after 2020, it is building up on its pace again in 2021, especially when it comes to the 3 Series range. After the 3 Series Gran Limousine, the Bavarian carmaker is all set to launch the mighty M340i M Performance in India on March 10 and it will be the most powerful 3 Series in the line-up.

The new BMW 3 Series M340i is likely to be locally assembled in India.

Now for the uninitiated, the M Performance is a performance tuned version in the regular range offering better acceleration and dynamics, but is not an outright 'M' car. In fact, it is likely to get a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder motor and is also expected to be locally assembled at BMW's Chennai plant.

The BMW 3 Series M340i looks slightly sportier than the standard car.

The BMW M340i is also likely to get the xDrive all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup and the 3.0-litre turbo petrol motor will be tuned to churn out around 370 horses and a hefty 500 Nm of peak torque. It is likely to share the eight-sped automatic gearbox with the standard 3-Series, but expect some modifications in its appearance to complement its sporty character. Going by the global model, it is likely to get a a revised bumper with air curtains on either ends, new BMW Z4 inspired chrome studded grille, a size bigger 19-inch alloy wheels shod in low profile tyres on the first edition model and a revised rear diffuser as well with bigger exhaust tips. Then it will be also be equipped with the M Sport suspension and bigger 348 mm discs at the front and 345 mm at the rear.

On the inside as well, the new M340i will get all the bells and whistles seen on the standard 3 Series and then some. For instance, it will get the three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, extended storage and an automatically dimming rear-view mirror as a standard fitment. Other items on the standard equipment include Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear, BMW Live Cockpit Plus complete with navigation system and an 8.8-inch Control Display along with the Connected Package Plus including Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Concierge Services and Apple CarPlay among others.

