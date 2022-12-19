BMW Motorrad India Headed For Record Year In Sales

India is one of the top 10 markets in the world for BMW Motorrad, and the second in the region encompassing Asia-Pacific, China and Africa. Speaking to carandbike recently on the sidelines of the Joytown festival, Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region (Asia, China, Pacific & Africa), BMW Motorrad said that India is one of the top 10 markets for BMW Motorrad across the world, and the second market amongst Asia, China, Pacific and Africa. In fact, BMW Motorrad India has overtaken markets like Japan and South Korea, Mueller-Zambre said.

“Last year was awesome. We closed last year with almost 5,000 units, and this year, I’ll be very proud to say that we’re shooting for more than 7,000 units, which is a solid growth. But no other market in the BMW Motorrad universe has this kind of growth, and this year again, it’s gonna be a record year, not only in terms of volumes, but also what we’re doing with our customers,” said Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region (Asia, China, Pacific & Africa), BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad's sales in India are led by the made-in-India BMW G 310 models, which include the G 310 GS (pictured above), as well as the G 310 R and G 310 RR.



“India made its way up from being the last one, with 200 units in 2016 to now, overtaking Japan, overtaking Korea, and overtaking many established markets, I have to say. This is again something which I see as very promising for the future. From my perspective, in my region, in volumes it’s the second biggest market, but in terms of potential, I’d say it’s the number one market, because, we’re creating here much more than a franchise. We’re creating a huge friendship with our customers,” added Mueller-Zambre.

Leading India’s sales blitzkrieg for BMW Motorrad are the made-in-India 310 models, with the BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 RR, which was launched in July 2022. Since the RR’s launch more than 1,500 bikes have already been sold, making India the biggest market for the G 310 RR.