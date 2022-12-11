  • Home
BMW Motorrad Showcases CE 04 At JoyTown Festival In India

BMW's latest electric scooter could very well be on its way in India.
BMW Motorrad showcased its latest electric scooter, the BMW CE 04 at the JoyTown festival which saw the brand launch 2 cars and one superbike. The BMW CE 04 was unveiled globally on July 7, 2021, and it promises 120 kmph top speed with maximum range of 130 km. The CE 04 retains much of the design and features shown in concept form a few years ago. Here are the top 5 things about the electric scooter:

Design

The BMW CE 04 has a futuristic design, and stays true to the Definition CE 04 concept showcased in 2020. The scooter looks futuristic, and long-ish, with a flat, bench-type seat, sharp bodywork, accentuated by creases and complemented by full-LED lighting.

Features

The BMW CE 04 comes with a 10.25-inch TFT colour screen with built-in navigation and connectivity. The scooter is equipped with storage compartments, on the sides, as well as the front. Also included is a ventilated mobile phone charging compartment with USB-C charging port.

Performance & Range

The CE 04 has a top speed of 120 kmph with 0 to 50 kmph acceleration in just 2.6 seconds. The 8.9 kWh battery is capable of providing 130 km maximum range.

Electronics

The BMW CE 04 has three standard riding modes, Eco, Road and Rain, as well as standard traction control and ABS.

Pricing & Availability

The BMW CE 04 is expected to be offered on sale commercially by 2022, across Europe and select international markets, including the US. So far, there's no word on if BMW Motorrad plans to offer the CE 04 electric scooter on sale in India.

