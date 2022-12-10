BMW XM Launched In India; Prices Begin From Rs. 2.60 Crore

BMW India today launched its most powerful car in the Indian market – XM. The BMW XM has been launched in India at Rs. 2.60 Crore (ex-showroom India). Originally previewed as a concept in late 2021, the XM is BMW M’s second-ever bespoke model after the mid-engine M1. Deliveries for the XM SUV will begin in India from May 2023.

Under the hood BMW has paired the M Hybrid Drive with the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a gearbox-mounted electric motor. The combined output on the XM is 644 bhp and 800 Nm, making it the most powerful car from the company’s stable. All that power pushes the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds while the top speed is limited to 250 kmph.

The XM can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.3 seconds

The XM is also capable of all-electric driving with the on-board 25.7 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 88 km. The XM sits on a double-wishbone front and 5-link rear suspension set-up with adaptive M dampers. The SUV also features 48V active roll stabilisation and is the first BMW M car to get integral active steering as standard.

The BMW XM retains the same design as the concept with split headlamps flanking a prominent BMW kidney grille. The side profile too is unchanged with the receding window line and prominent squared wheel arches all carried over. The black trimming on the shoulder line is replaced by gold-finished trim on the production model.

The cabin is finished in dual-tone brown and blue upholstery

The rear design too remains true to the concept with the production XM retaining the twin stacked exhaust and slim tail lamps - toned down from the concept. Rounding out the design are unique 21-inch alloy wheels though options of up to 23-inches will also be offered.

The XM isn’t a small SUV either with dimensions similar to the full-size X7. The X7 is the longer and taller SUV though the XM is wider and sits on an identical 3,105 mm wheelbase. Unlike the former though, the XM is a 5-seater only.

The cabin meanwhile is toned down as compared to the concept with design elements in line with other newer BMWs. The cabin is finished in dual-tone brown and blue upholstery with the XM getting the single-piece curved display housing the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen – a design seen on other new BMWs. The air-con vents and centre console are completely redesigned from the concept with a more mainstream BMW design.

