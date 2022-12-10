2023 BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 69.20 Lakh

The 2023 BMW M340i facelift has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 69.20 lakh. The performance derivative of the updated BMW 3 Series facelift sedan comes with quite a few styling updates while is loaded with more tech and creature comforts. The cabin of the new BMW 340i facelift too has been revised and now features the latest curved screen layout integrating the infotainment screen and digital instrument panel. Moreover, there's been a subtle update under its hood as well. Deliveries for the M340i will begin in India from January 2023.

The kidney grille on the M340i gets a gloss black treatment.

Beginning with its design, it now looks more muscular and distinctive. The kidney grille gets a glossy black inside with a chrome frame and mesh design. The grille is flanked by sleeker headlights that sports even sharper LED daytime running lights (DRLs). These are adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. The front bumper now looks quite sporty and angular featuring the much larger air intakes. At the rear, the taillights have remained essentially the same, but the bumper incorporates a meaner diffuser and a large glossy black area with vertical reflectors. In terms of dimensions, the M340i is now 4 mm longer.

The M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre inline six with a mild-hybrid assist, putting out 369 bhp & 500 Nm.

The cabin of the BMW M340i sees more significant changes. It now gets the BMW i4 sourced iDrive 8 curved display integrating the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The upper section of the dashboard has been revised to integrate the new screens and features slimmer air con vents, while the lower section and central console remains unchanged.

Under the hood, the 2023 BMW M340i facelift now features a mild-hybrid powertrain providing a 11 bhp boost. The 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder unit churns out 369 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. As for performance, it does the 0 - 100 kmph sprint in 4.4 seconds, in-turn clocking an electronically limited top-speed of 250 kmph.