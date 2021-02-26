New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Motorrad May Be Working On Smaller BMW R 12 Cruiser

Latest rumours out of Europe suggest that BMW Motorrad may be working on a new cruiser with the engine from the BMW R nineT.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
Rumours from Europe suggest BMW Motorrad may be working on a smaller version of the R 18 cruiser expand View Photos
Rumours from Europe suggest BMW Motorrad may be working on a smaller version of the R 18 cruiser

Highlights

  • Rumours from Europe suggest a smaller version of the BMW R 18 cruiser
  • BMW Motorrad may use the BMW R nineT engine on the R 18 styling
  • New BMW cruiser may be called the BMW R 12

BMW Motorrad may be working on a smaller version of the BMW R 18 cruiser motorcycle if latest rumours coming out of Europe are to be believed. It certainly seems like a possible move, considering the gorgeous R 18 that we reviewed recently. BMW Motorrad is already working on different variants based on the basic R 18 platform, and the R 18 Classic has already been launched in India, and another variant based on the standard R 18 is likely to be launched as well in the coming months.

2comvni

The weight and size of the BMW R18 makes it somewhat cumbersome to manoeuvre around tight parking spots. The smaller R 12, if it's launched will be lighter and use the 1,170 cc engine of the BMW R nineT

If BMW Motorrad does go ahead with a smaller version of the R 18, it promises to be an exciting package, even more exciting than the R 18, with the 1,170 cc actually making more power (109 bhp, compared to 90 bhp on the R 18), and possibly, less weight on the R 12. The smaller engine from the BMW R nineT will probably be re-tuned to make some more torque lower down to go with the cruiser credentials, styling and performance.

hkq13u8

The smaller cruiser is expected to have similar styling as the BMW R18, with a low seat height, and classic cruiser styling

0 Comments

The rumours about the smaller BMW cruiser originate from a report from French publication Le Repaire des Motards, where BMW Motorrad head Dr. Markus Schramm has reportedly indicated that cruisers represent a very important segment in motorcycles over 500 cc, and that the R 18 won't be the end of BMW Motorrad's cruiser line-up, and the logical progression will be a smaller cruiser. Although he didn't explicitly confirm a smaller cruiser, rumour mills have been on overdrive, and putting two and two together, the only logical, and exciting prospect would be to plonk the BMW R nineT mill on a similarly designed cruiser as the R 18. If that happens, it's bound to be an interesting product for sure, and we can't wait to sample it!

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW Bikes

  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
  • 2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
    2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
  • Bmw R 18
    Bmw R 18
  • Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
    Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
  • Bmw R 18 Side View
    Bmw R 18 Side View
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
  • 2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
    2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
x
Tesla 4680 Battery Cell Is Being Produced At LG's Korean Factory 
Tesla 4680 Battery Cell Is Being Produced At LG's Korean Factory 
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says U.S. Factory Closed For Two Days Due To Parts Shortages
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says U.S. Factory Closed For Two Days Due To Parts Shortages
Morris Garages India Rolls Out The 50,000th MG Hector With An All-Women Crew
Morris Garages India Rolls Out The 50,000th MG Hector With An All-Women Crew
Tesla Is Moving More Electric Cars To LFP Batteries Thanks To Nickel Shortage
Tesla Is Moving More Electric Cars To LFP Batteries Thanks To Nickel Shortage
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities