Car Sales March 2021: Mahindra Sells 38,277 Units In The Domestic Market

The home-grown automaker, Mahindra and Mahindra has released the monthly sales numbers for March 2021. Last month, the company's total sales in the domestic market stood at 38,277 units, a good 42 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) growth compared to 26,950 vehicles sold in February 2021. However compared to 6125 units sold in March 2020, which the nation-wide lockdown was announced due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mahindra saw a 525 per cent increase in Year-on-Year sales. However, given the fact that vehicle sales were heavily affected due to the lockdown in March 2020, this growth is simply a sales anomaly.

In the utility vehicle space alone, Mahindra sold 16,643 vehicles in March 2021

The passenger vehicle segment in March 2021 alone accounted for 16,700 units, an 8.5 per cent increase compared to 15,391 vehicles sold in February 2021. However, when compared to 3,383 units sold in March 2020, right before the lockdown, Mahindra's YoY sales grew by 394 per cent. In the utility vehicle space alone, Mahindra sold 16,643 vehicles in March 2021, while the remaining 57 units came from the car and van sales, which includes the electric vehicles sold under Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. As for the commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra's total CV sales in March 2021 stood at 21,577 units. Compared to 19,699 units sold in February 2021, the company saw a MoM growth of 9.5 per cent, however, as against 2742 units sold in March 2020, the company witnessed a YoY growth of over 686 per cent.

Mahindra's total CV sales in March 2021 stood at 21,577 units in March 2021

Commenting on the company's sales performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "At Mahindra, we are witnessing very good momentum in demand and have a strong pipeline of bookings across our SUV range of Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, All-New Thar and also the Bolero Pik-up. In fact, Bolero volumes for March have been the highest in this financial year and despite supply constraints, we have been able to ramp up production of Bolero Pik-up significantly during the month. We expect supply challenges to remain for the next two to three months and then ease out gradually."

As for exports, in March 2021, Mahindra sold 2,126 units, a decent 16.3 per cent growth compared to 1827 units exported in February 2021. However, compared to the 554 units Mahindra managed to export in March 2020, right before the lockdown was announced, the company saw YoY growth of 284 per cent.

