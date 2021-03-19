carandbike Awards 2021: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Wins Entry Modern Classic Motorcycle Of The Year

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been awarded the prestigious 2021 CNB Modern Classic Motorcycle of the Year Award. The all-new modern classic motorcycle was launched in India last year, and it replaced the company's Thunderbird series in India. While Royal Enfield is known for its modern classic motorcycles, this year the Meteor 350 faced strong competition from Honda's H'Ness CB350 and the Jawa Perak. However, the Meteor 350 managed to impress our jury members enough to bag the coveted title.

New Royal Enfield Meteor 350's engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is built on the company's new J platform. So, it gets a new engine, as well as new chassis. The new 349 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine makes 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The new RE Meteor 350 is 6 kg lighter than the Thunderbird 350 it replaces, and tips the scales with 191 kg kerb weight. The weight saving is apparent from a straight 5 kg reduction in the fuel tank capacity, apart from the use of more plastic body components.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is offered in three variants - Fireball, Steller, and Supernova - which are priced in India at ₹ 1.78 lakh, ₹ 1.84 lakh, and ₹ 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. With the Meteor 350, the company also launched its Tripper navigation function, which is a Bluetooth enabled unit that offers turn by turn navigation, and it's offered as a standard fitment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.