  • Home
  • News
  • Dakar 2023: All Hero MotoSports Riders Finish Stage 6 In Top 20

Dakar 2023: All Hero MotoSports Riders Finish Stage 6 In Top 20

Hero MotoSports riders finished stage 6 of the 2023 Dakar Rally in P15, P16, & P17.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
07-Jan-23 04:03 PM IST
Dakar 2023: All Hero MotoSports Riders Finish Stage 6 In Top 20 banner

Hero MotoSports continued its strong showing at Dakar 2023, as all three of its running riders finished in the top 20 in the Rally GP class in stage 6. Franco Caimi led the charge once again finishing the stage in P15, followed by Sebastian Bühler in P16, and Ross Branch in P17. All three riders were less than 11 minutes from the leader at the end of the stage. The three riders are also in the top 20 of the overall standings in the Rally GP class, and are currently placed 15th, 18th, & 20th respectively.

Also Read: Hero MotoSports Push On To Finish Stage 5 Of Dakar 2023 With 2 Riders In Top 20

"I aimed to get a good rhythm, and overall, I think the stage has been positive” - Sebastian Bühler.

“It has been freezing all day, right from 4 am in the morning when we started, till late evening when we reached the bivouac in Riyadh. The stage was really nice and fast, but unfortunately I couldn't get a good flow, and struggled all day,” Ross Branch said. “In the last 50 kms I managed to get a turnaround and found a good pace, but it was a little late by then. Anyhow, we're all in one piece, the bike is going really well, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow”, he added.

Also Read: Hero MotoSports Team Rally Has A Tough Outing In Stage 4 Of Dakar 2023

Ross Branch struggled to find good rhythm throughout the stage, until he turned things around in the last 50 km.

Stage 7 of the 2023 Dakar rally has been called off, as pouring rain has made sections in the stage impassable. Instead, riders will take the road to reach Al Duwadimi, where the stage 8 will kick off. Stage 8 will be a mini marathon from Al Duwadimi back to Riyadh, and will be 818 km long.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Hero MotoSports Push On To Finish Stage 5 Of Dakar 2023 With 2 Riders In Top 20
Hero MotoSports Push On To Finish Stage 5 Of Dakar 2023 With 2 Riders In Top 20
11 hours ago
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Has A Tough Outing In Stage 4 Of Dakar 2023
Hero MotoSports Team Rally Has A Tough Outing In Stage 4 Of Dakar 2023
1 day ago
Hero MotoSports Finishes A Steady Stage 3 With 3 Riders In Overall Top 15
Hero MotoSports Finishes A Steady Stage 3 With 3 Riders In Overall Top 15
2 days ago
Hero MotoSports Announces 2023 Dakar Rally Rider Line-Up
Hero MotoSports Announces 2023 Dakar Rally Rider Line-Up
28 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Hero Bikes

Question Of The Day

The one feature that you think will change the way you drive

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
2KTM RC 200
KTM RC 200
Used Cars by lifestyle
line