Dakar 2023: All Hero MotoSports Riders Finish Stage 6 In Top 20

Hero MotoSports continued its strong showing at Dakar 2023, as all three of its running riders finished in the top 20 in the Rally GP class in stage 6. Franco Caimi led the charge once again finishing the stage in P15, followed by Sebastian Bühler in P16, and Ross Branch in P17. All three riders were less than 11 minutes from the leader at the end of the stage. The three riders are also in the top 20 of the overall standings in the Rally GP class, and are currently placed 15th, 18th, & 20th respectively.

"I aimed to get a good rhythm, and overall, I think the stage has been positive” - Sebastian Bühler.

“It has been freezing all day, right from 4 am in the morning when we started, till late evening when we reached the bivouac in Riyadh. The stage was really nice and fast, but unfortunately I couldn't get a good flow, and struggled all day,” Ross Branch said. “In the last 50 kms I managed to get a turnaround and found a good pace, but it was a little late by then. Anyhow, we're all in one piece, the bike is going really well, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow”, he added.

Ross Branch struggled to find good rhythm throughout the stage, until he turned things around in the last 50 km.

Stage 7 of the 2023 Dakar rally has been called off, as pouring rain has made sections in the stage impassable. Instead, riders will take the road to reach Al Duwadimi, where the stage 8 will kick off. Stage 8 will be a mini marathon from Al Duwadimi back to Riyadh, and will be 818 km long.