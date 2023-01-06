Hero MotoSports Push On To Finish Stage 5 Of Dakar 2023 With 2 Riders In Top 20

After a tough stage 4, Hero MotoSports recovered to have a steady stage 5 in the 2023 Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia. Despite having to start later on due to issues in stage 4 and having to run on a broken path, Sebastian Bühler brought in the best result for the team in P13 in the stage. The finish also helped him recover in the overall rankings, and he is currently 18th in the Rally GP Class.

“The stage was tough as it was full of off-piste sections and broken tracks. I started towards the back of the group due to my issues in the previous stage, so the route was in a bad condition, making it physically demanding,” Sebastian Bühler said. “Overall, the bike was running well, so I had fun and I’m looking forward to the coming stages”, he added

Franco Caimi had mechanical issues 150 kms from the end of the 650 km stage, as a wire got caught in the rear wheel of his bike, cutting open the brake line. He had to ride out the rest of the stage with caution, and was happy that he didn't have a mechanical failure.

On the other hand, Ross Branch had good pace and was in for a good result, but his bike had some issues before the refuelling stage, which is where he lost a lot of time. “We have identified a few changes that I think should improve the bike. I’m keen to get back on the bike and hit the next stage”, Branch said. Hero MotoSports' fourth rider - Joaquim Rodrigues - had to retire from the race in stage 4 due to a crash and a broken left femur.

Stage 6 was initially planned to be the longest stage of the race at 876 kms, but due to heavy rains and flooding in the region, the stage has been cut short by about 100 kms. The competitors will camp the night at the bivouac in Riyadh, instead of Al Duwadimi as planned before.