Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel retail at Rs. 87.74 and Rs. 77.04 per litre respectively

Diesel prices were marginally lowered on Tuesday by up to 8 paise across all metros. This is the fifth consecutive downward revision in domestic prices of diesel. However, petrol continued to retail in the country at the existing levels. With new prices coming into effect, buyers in Delhi will now have to pay ₹ 70.63 for one litre instead of ₹ 70.71 per litre. Petrol rate remained unchanged at ₹ 81.06 per litre, according to the notification from Indian Oil Corporation.

Diesel prices across all metros were reduced 17 times in September

Oil marketing companies have been revising the domestic diesel prices across metros for the last five consecutive days. On Monday, diesel rates were reduced by up to 10 paise that brought the price down to ₹ 70.71 in the national capital. The rates of two auto fuel vary across the country due to local taxes and VAT imposed. Diesel rates across all metros were lowered 17 times this month, whereas petrol prices saw price reductions on 7 occasions only.

In Mumbai, diesel now costs ₹ 77.04 per litre while petrol continues to sell at same level, ₹ 87.74 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, buyers will have to pay ₹ 76.10 and ₹ 74.15 respectively. However, petrol rates were maintained at ₹ 84.14 per litre and ₹ 82.59 per litre in both the cities, respectively. The two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 83.69 per litre and ₹ 74.81 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on September 29, 2020:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi ₹ 81.06 ₹ 70.63 Mumbai ₹ 87.74 ₹ 77.04 Chennai ₹ 84.14 ₹ 76.10 Kolkata ₹ 82.59 ₹ 74.15 Bengaluru ₹ 83.69 ₹ 74.81

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are the three major state-run oil marketing companies in the country. They review rates of the petroleum products daily and take necessary action to align the cost with the dollar-rupee exchange rate and global benchmarks.

