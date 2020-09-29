New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged

language dropdown

Oil marketing companies on Tuesday reduced diesel rates by 8 paise in metros. In the national capital, diesel is retailed at Rs. 70.63 per litre while petrol rate was left untouched at Rs. 81.06 per litre.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
In Mumbai, petrol and diesel retail at Rs. 87.74 and Rs. 77.04 per litre respectively

Highlights

  • State-run OMCs review petrol and diesel rates on daily basis
  • Diesel rates were reduced marginally by 8 paise across all metros
  • Petrol rates remained unchanged across all metro cities

Diesel prices were marginally lowered on Tuesday by up to 8 paise across all metros. This is the fifth consecutive downward revision in domestic prices of diesel. However, petrol continued to retail in the country at the existing levels. With new prices coming into effect, buyers in Delhi will now have to pay ₹ 70.63 for one litre instead of ₹ 70.71 per litre. Petrol rate remained unchanged at ₹ 81.06 per litre, according to the notification from Indian Oil Corporation.

Also Read: Diesel Prices Marginally Reduced By Up To 10 Paise In Metros; Petrol Prices Left Untouched​

346q34mo

Diesel prices across all metros were reduced 17 times in September

Oil marketing companies have been revising the domestic diesel prices across metros for the last five consecutive days. On Monday, diesel rates were reduced by up to 10 paise that brought the price down to ₹ 70.71 in the national capital. The rates of two auto fuel vary across the country due to local taxes and VAT imposed. Diesel rates across all metros were lowered 17 times this month, whereas petrol prices saw price reductions on 7 occasions only.

In Mumbai, diesel now costs ₹ 77.04 per litre while petrol continues to sell at same level, ₹ 87.74 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, buyers will have to pay ₹ 76.10 and ₹ 74.15 respectively. However, petrol rates were maintained at ₹ 84.14 per litre and ₹ 82.59 per litre in both the cities, respectively. The two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 83.69 per litre and ₹ 74.81 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on September 29, 2020:

City

Petrol

Diesel

Delhi

₹ 81.06

₹ 70.63

Mumbai

₹ 87.74

₹ 77.04

Chennai

₹ 84.14

₹ 76.10

Kolkata

₹ 82.59

₹ 74.15

Bengaluru

₹ 83.69

₹ 74.81

Also Read: Petrol & Diesel Prices Cut By 8 Paise & 15 Paise In Delhi

lcj8pgu

The rates of two auto fuel vary across the country due to local taxes and VAT imposed.

0 Comments

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are the three major state-run oil marketing companies in the country. They review rates of the petroleum products daily and take necessary action to align the cost with the dollar-rupee exchange rate and global benchmarks.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Buick Teases Electra Concept Foreshadowing Its Electric Future  Buick Teases Electra Concept Foreshadowing Its Electric Future 
Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged Diesel Sees Marginal Price Cut Of Up To 8 Paise In Metros; Petrol Rates Unchanged
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Engine Specifications And Price Details Leaked
Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic Groupe PSA Launches Eurorepar In India; Signs Agreement With GoMechanic
Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi Hyundai Forms New Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers In Udupi
New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents New Benelli 650 GT Shown In Type Approval Documents
U.S. EPA Chief Challenges California Effort To Mandate Zero Emission Vehicles In 2035 U.S. EPA Chief Challenges California Effort To Mandate Zero Emission Vehicles In 2035
Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report Fiat To Pay $9.5 Million U.S. Fine For Misleading Investors On Emissions Audit: Report
BMW Files Patents For Road-Sensing Traction Control BMW Files Patents For Road-Sensing Traction Control
Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine Ducati Multistrada V4 To Get 1,158 cc V4 Engine
Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different? Ford Endeavour Sport vs Ford Endeavour: What's Different?
Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again Next-Generation Hyundai i20 Premium Hatchback Caught Testing In India Again
Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report Ford Applies For German COVID-19 Loan Guarantees: Report
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand 2020 Beijing Auto Show: Porsche Gives You A Virtual Tour Of Its Stand
Image of Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Powerful, Smart and Stylish - The All-New Vitara Brezza
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 On Sale With Low EMI Scheme Of Rs. 4,999
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Mahindra Flags Off Thar 'Her Drive' From Mumbai To Igatpuri With 25 Women
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities