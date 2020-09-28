Diesel Prices Marginally Reduced By Up To 10 Paise In Metros; Petrol Prices Left Untouched

New Cars and Bikes in India
Diesel rates in metros are marginally lowered by up to 10 paise that brought the retail cost to Rs. 70.71 per litre in the capital city. Petrol remained unchanged at Rs. 81.06 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel retail at Rs. 84.14 and Rs. 76.18 per litre respectively

Highlights

  • Diesel prices lowered by up to 10 paise across all metros
  • State-run OMCs review petrol and diesel rates on daily basis
  • Petrol rates were left across unchanged across all metro cities

Domestic diesel prices on Monday were slightly lowered by up to 10 paise across all metros, while petrol rates were left unchanged. This is the fourth consecutive day where diesel has witnessed a drop in prices. As per the notification from the Indian Oil Corporation, diesel rates were cut by up to 10 paise across metros. And, petrol rates remained unchanged in metros on the fourth consecutive day. With the new rates coming into effect, diesel now retails at ₹ 70.71 per litre in the national capital whereas petrol costs ₹ 81.06 per litre. OMCs had reduced the diesel prices by up to 14 paise on Sunday in metros that brought per litre cost to ₹ 70.80.

Also Read: Diesel Rates Reduced By Up To 14 Paise Across All Metros; Petrol Price Unchanged For Third Consecutive Day

3skbple8

Buyers in Kolkata will now have to pay ₹ 74.23 for one litre of diesel

In Mumbai, buyers will now have to pay ₹ 77.12 per litre for one litre of diesel. Petrol rate on Monday remained stable at ₹ 87.74. Both the auto fuels now cost ₹ 82.59 per litre and ₹ 74.23 per litre in Kolkata for petrol and diesel respectively. Diesel in Chennai retails at ₹ 76.18, that saw a marginal drop of 9 paise for one litre. Like other metro cities, petrol cost in Chennai remained unchanged at ₹ 84.14. The two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost ₹ 83.69 per litre and ₹ 74.89 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively.

Here are the prices of petrol and diesel in the five metros on September 28, 2020:

City

Petrol

Diesel

Delhi

₹ 81.06

₹ 70.71

Mumbai

₹ 87.74

₹ 77.12

Chennai

₹ 84.14

₹ 76.18

Kolkata

₹ 82.59

₹ 74.23

Bengaluru

₹ 83.69

₹ 74.89

Diesel prices were cut on 17 times this month that brought the retail cost down by ₹ 2.6 across all metros. Petrol, on the other hand, saw a price reduction only seven times in September, with seeing a total price reduction of approximately ₹ 1.02. The two auto fuel rates vary across the country due to local taxes and VAT imposed.

Also Read: Diesel Rate Cut By Up To 17 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Price Remains Unchanged​

o8u5uh0k

Fuel prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed

0 Comments

Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Indian Oil Corporation are the three major oil marketing companies in India. The state-run oil marketing companies review petrol and diesel rates daily and make necessary changes to align the petroleum prices with global benchmark and dollar-rupee exchange rate.

