Diwali 2022: Top 7 Bikes To Buy Under Rs. 2.5 Lakh

The auspicious time of Diwali is when multiple automotive brands offer different discounts & offers, & it is a time when many Indians buy new vehicles as well. If you are one of those people who are considering to buy a new motorcycle this festive season, we have picked out 7 motorcycles for you which you can consider shortlisting. To keep the list relevant to most buyers, the motorcycles that we have picked come with different price tags, but they are all under Rs. 2.5 lakh.

1. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The recently launched Royal Enfield Hunter 350 makes for a good choice of motorcycle for someone looking to buy their first bike. It's small enough to not intimidate anyone, regardless of their age, size, or gender, and is capable enough to double-up as a touring motorcycle. Its grunty engine has ample torque for it to belong a segment above where it sits, and its compact dimensions also make it quite fun to handle.

Engine 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine Power 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm Torque 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm Price Rs. 1.50-1.69 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

2. TVS Ronin

The TVS Ronin is the direct rival to the Hunter 350, and while the Ronin falls short on torque when compared to the Hunter, it is still very much a capable motorcycle. It has good riding dynamics, and gets a handful more features than its rival too. We think it could have benefitted from better looks though, but it makes up for the deficit in other departments.

Engine 225.9 cc single-cylinder air & oil-cooled engine Power 20.1 bhp at 7,750 rpm Torque 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm Price Rs. 1.49-1.69 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

3. Suzuki V-Strom SX

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is the more touring oriented motorcycle of the lot, and while it has decent off-road capabilities, it is also fun in corners, and you will have a great time exploring around on this machine. Falling in the 250 cc category, it's not intimidating either, but still poses a great visual package, with a very purposeful look.

Engine 249 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC engine Power 26.1 bhp at 9,300 rpm Torque 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm Price Rs. 2.12 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

4. Hero Xpulse 200 4V

The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is one of the best entry-level off-road focused machines you can buy, and if you are looking for a motorcycles to take on frequent trails, you should look no further than this. A narrow body means that the motorcycle doesn't feel out of place while riding in the city either, and the light-weight chassis also help master the art of off-road riding, before you can move on to something larger.

Engine 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC engine Power 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm Torque 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm Price Rs. 1.37 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

5. Bajaj Pulsar N160

If you are looking for a motorcycle for your daily commutes, but one that's also on the premium side, then the Bajaj Pulsar N160 can make for a great choice. Bajaj recently launched this premium commuter, and it is one of the most, if not the most refined Bajaj motorcycle we’ve ever tested. It has a very tractable engine, and has a good level of comfort too, making it a well rounded package.

Engine 164.8 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled SOHC engine Power 15.8 bhp at 8,750 rpm Torque 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm Price Rs. 1.28 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

6. Yezdi Scrambler

The Yezdi Scrambler is the only scrambler with a decent off-road capability at this price point. It gets a powerful and meaty engine, and the motorcycle has the ability to put a grin on your face every time you ride it, wether its on the road, or off it.

Engine 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine Power 28.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm Torque 28.2 Nm at 6,750 rpm Price Rs. 2.08 - 2.10 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

7. Yamaha YZF-R15

The Yamaha R15 is one of the most complete packages in the entry level supersport motorcycle segment. Not only is it great to look at and fun to ride, but it also offers great fuel economy, and is easy to handle in traffic. This is a motorcycle that has more than enough performance at a good budget, and one that will keep on entertaining you even if you outgrow it.

Engine 155 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled SOHC engine Power 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm Torque 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm Price Rs. 1.79-1.92 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)