Exclusive: Mahindra First Choice Wheels Launches Automart; Hyderabad's Largest Used Car Dealership

Automart is the biggest used car store in the city spread across an area of 12,000 sq. ft. and is located in Miyapur.

MFCW's Automart is Hyderabad's largest used car dealership.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW) has launched a brand new used car store under its brand in Hyderabad. Mahindra First Choice Automart is the biggest used car store in the city spread across an area of 12,000 sq. ft. and is located in Miyapur. The parking yard based in Erragadda is spread across an area of 1 acre and can accommodate 400 vehicles. 

f33bt6v

Automart's parking yard can accommodate 400 vehicles.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO & MD- Mahindra Frist Choice Wheels said, "With the launch of this AUTOMART store, we enter the Hyderabad market with a bang. The state's largest pre-owned car store reflects a buoyed sentiment among our dealers, customers and partners despite the current testing environment. We have introduced new offering for customers like 3 days exchange and 5 days money back policy and pan India road side assistance for vehicles bought from this store."

brf3s6k

MFCW will also provide a sanitation kit with each car sold.

The company plans to sell 350 to 400 cars a month from this store and is looking to open more such stores in bigger metros like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and others as the demand for personal mobility is likely to go up in these areas.

Automart offers services such as buy, sell, exchange of used car sales. In-line with MFCW's policy, there are a total of 118 check points check and the cars are MFCW certified. The brand will also offer warranty on the Mahindra Certified used car, which will provide easy finance options as well along with taking care of the free RTO transfer. At present, MFCWL operates over 1,000 outlets spread across 810 cities in India and is targeting a growth of 40 per cent in the pre-owned cars space in FY2021.

