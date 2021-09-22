ExxonMobil Launches Mobil Super TM SUV Pro Synthetic Engine Oil

ExxonMobil Lubricant has launched Mobil SuperTM SUV Pro synthetic engine oil for SUVs in India. Basically, the company is trying to tap into the growing demand for SUVs with the branding. The engine oil is based on ASTM D6891 (Seq. IVA) test results versus API SN engine test requirement. The company claims that it offers 79 per cent better engine wear protection as well, especially in stop-and-go traffic conditions and helps improving fuel-economy.

The Mobil SuperTM SUV Pro engine oil is designed for SUVs.

Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd. Said, "People are turning to SUVs to more easily manoeuvre through dense traffic, handle bad weather conditions, and drive over rugged terrain. To meet the needs of SUV owners, we are introducing Mobil Super SUV Pro which is specially formulated with active ingredients for SUV engines. Whether you use your SUV for daily commute or weekend drives, our new Mobil Super SUV Pro is packed with features to deliver All-in-One Protection for every terrain, making it easier for all SUV owners to care for their cars."

The engine oil has been developed to provide superior low speed pre-ignition protection to prevent internal engine damage along with all-weather protection for longer engine life. It also provides heat activated anti-wear protection. The Mobil Super SUV Pro is suitable for both diesel and petrol engines and meets American Petroleum Institute (API) SN Plus and European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) A3/B4 Standards. Mobil Super SUV Pro is available in 1, 3.5, and 5-litre pack sizes at Mobil Authorized Retail stores, Mobil Car Care stores and Amazon.