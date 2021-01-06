New Cars and Bikes in India
F1: McLaren Star Lando Norris Tests Positive For COVID19 

McLaren came 3rd in the constructor's championship for the first time since 2012 thanks to Norris's efforts

Lando Norris is hailed as a future world champion by many in the paddock expand View Photos
Lando Norris is hailed as a future world champion by many in the paddock

Highlights

  • Norris was holidaying in Dubai when he tested positive
  • Norris lost his sense of taste and smell, but as no major symptoms
  • Norris came 6th in the drivers championship in the 2020 season

McLaren's rising F1 star Lando Norris has tested positive for the coronavirus while holidaying post the conclusion of the 2020 F1 season. The 21-year-old driver took to social media to reveal that he had tested positive for the virus after he lost taste and smell which is a critical symptom of the disease. He though clarified that his symptoms were mild and he would be surf quarantining for the next two weeks. 

"Hi everyone, hope you are all keeping well. Yesterday I lost my sense of taste and smell so I immediately self-isolated and took a test. It's come back as positive, so I've told everyone that I've been in contact with and will be self-isolating for the next 14 days. I feel alright and have no other symptoms but I just wanted to let you all know. Take care," he posted. 

"McLaren can confirm that Lando Norris tested positive for covid-19 yesterday in Dubai, where he is currently on holiday ahead of a planned training camp," his team posted. 

"After recognising a loss of taste and smell, he was tested immediately and informed the team. In line with local regulations, he is now self-isolating at his hotel for 14 days. He is currently feeling well and reports no other symptoms," McLaren added in the statement. 

Lando Norris had his best season in 2020

Norris becomes the fourth F1 driver to test positive for the coronavirus after Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, and Lewis Hamilton. Norris came 6th in the 2020 world championship and is set to partner Daniel Ricciardo in 2021. McLaren came 3rd in the constructor's championship for the first time since 2012 thanks to Norris's efforts and is expected to take another step towards competitiveness with the addition of Mercedes engines that replace the Renault power unit. 

