Five More Toyota Employees At Karnataka Plant Test COVID-19 Positive

Toyota India on Monday confirmed the emergence of five more cases of COVID-19 at its manufacturing facility Bidadi, Karnataka including four employees and one contract staff member. The same number of cases were also reported on July 26, 2020, at the company's facility. Notably, the Japanese automobile manufacturer hasn't suspended its operation at the plant, despite a heavy spike in numbers of Corona positive cases. But the company assures sufficient safety measures that are thoroughly followed at the facility.

The new COVID-19 positive employees had last attended work on 10th, 14th, 23rd & 24th July. The infected employees have been quarantined according to the government-issued guidelines. The company has also tracked the employees who are suspected to have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees via appropriate contact tracing. Apart from the daily inspection process, the carmaker is following the rigorous special deep cleaning and disinfection of the work area where the infected employees worked.

In an official statement, Toyota said "TKM would like to confirm the emergence of five new cases of COVID-19, including four TKM employees and one contract staff member. We will also extend all possible support to the infected employees during the period of treatment.Going forward and considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first and foremost priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities."

The carmaker has been in continuous touch with the affected team members and their families to ensure the situation is handled carefully. The company also stated that 35 out of the previously infected employees have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. They are now undergoing mandatory home quarantine of 14 days.

