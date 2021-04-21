Five Most Affordable 7-Seater Cars In India

The demand for big cars always has been high in India, specifically because of the extended family. We have seen some big products launched by the brands with the sole aim to tap into the segment. The re-introduction of the Tata Safari is an ideal example of the same, which is a three-row version of the 5-seater Harrier SUV. Even the Hector Plus for that matter. There's no doubt that a seven-seater car is an idyllic choice to consider for a typical Indian family. Right now, there are plenty of options available in the market. But we are here to list down only the affordable ones.

Also Read: Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Petrol Automatic Cars Below ₹ 10 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the most affordable 7-seater car on our list

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is one of the oldest utility vehicles (UV) on sale in the Indian market. The BS6 model of the Eeco was introduced in India last year in January. It uses the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that powers a range of Maruti's BS6 models. The petrol mill belts out 73 bhp and 101 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There's also a CNG variant on offer which according to the company contributes around 17 per cent of total Eeco's sales. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is currently priced in the range of ₹ 4.08 lakh to ₹ 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The BS6-compliant version of the Datsun Go+ was launched last year in May.

Datsun Go+

The MPV was the second model from the Datsun brand in the Indian market. It's another affordable vehicle on our list that can easily accommodate seven people inside the cabin. The updated BS6-compliant version of the Datsun Go+ was launched last year in May. Like its younger sibling Go hatchback, the Go+ uses the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which churns out a maximum power of 76 bhp and peak torque of 104 Nm. The motor is mated to a 5-speed manual as standard along with an optional CVT gearbox. Prices of the Go+ starts at ₹ 4.25 lakh, going up to ₹ 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Renault Triber MPV comes with a single powertrain option

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber was first launched in India in 2019, which was positioned as an alternative for buyers who wants to purchase a versatile vehicle. It is essentially a sub-four meter MPV based on a modified version of the CMF-A platform. The MPV comes with a single powertrain option which is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit that makes 70bhp of power and 96Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 5-speed AMT unit. The car is currently priced from ₹ 5.33 lakh and goes up to ₹ 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The second-generation Ertiga MPV is a major step-up compared to its predecessor

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the bestselling MPVs in its segment. The second generation of the MPV is a major step-up in terms of proportion and equipment, which also offers spacious second row and decent third-row legroom. Currently, the MPV is petrol-only which is powered by a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant petrol engine. The motor is tuned to make 103 bhp and 138 Nm of power figures. It is also offered in a petrol-CNG option. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The prices of the MPV start at ₹ 7.81 lakh, going up to ₹ 10.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Mahindra Bolero is priced between ₹ 8.17 lakh to ₹ 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero is the bestselling model from Mahindra's stable that has been in the Indian market for a quite long time. The BS6 iteration of the SUV was launched in 2020 with styling updates, new features, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The BS6 Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine mHawk75 that pumps out 75 bhp and 210 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Currently, the SUV is priced from ₹ 8.17 lakh, and going up to ₹ 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.